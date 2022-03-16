St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date back to the country’s founding. While this year’s celebration may continue to look a little different in your hometown, however you celebrate, make sure you and your friends stay safe this St. Paddy’s Day by remembering one important piece of advice: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This means that if you plan to drink, it’s essential that you plan ahead for a sober ride home. Remember: A sober driver is one who hasn’t had any alcohol.
To help keep your community safe, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk
driving. Even one drink can be one too many.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
This is why the Athens County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.
As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is
Drunk Driving.
“Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day,” said Sheriff Smith. “People need to know that they can go out for a night of fun and return home safely by ensuring they have a sober driver take them home.”
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you don’t drink so you can keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets.
Take the role of designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
