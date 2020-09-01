A movement that began in 2013 and found renewed energy during 2020 has once again resurged in Athens, with a demonstration held Sunday, Aug. 30 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for change in local offices and businesses.
Without a police escort, the group marched up Court Street, detouring to College Street to pass the Athens Police Department, and then back down Court Street to stand in front of the Athens Courthouse. The goal of disruption seemed like it was met — cars honked in frustration or support as the street was flooded with activists, both while marching and while listening to the speakers at the courthouse.
Avery Pope, a theatre student at Ohio University, and Keshawn Mellon, also an OU student, were the main organizers and speakers at the event. The two focused on the discrepancies between what the university and city have been commended on and what is actually being done to help further diversity and end racist conduct.
Recently, OU was awarded the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT into Diversity Magazine for the third year in a row. The award is given to colleges that “showcase an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion,” according to an OU press release.
“They got it three years in a row, so apparently OU is doing right to somebody — they aren’t doing right to me, but they’re doing right to somebody,” Pope said. “If we’re getting an award for diversity and inclusion, then I personally would like to see some diversity and inclusion.”
Pope referenced OU’s enrollment statistics. He noted that the most recent data available is for Fall 2018, and looked at the race demographics. Over 20,070 students were reported as enrolled for Fall 2018 on the Athens campus, of which almost 16,000 were white. In Fall 2017, just over 20,880 students were reported on the Athens campus. Almost 16,590 were white. The Fall 2016 enrollment statistics were similar numbers: 21,130 total students and 16,726 were white.
“Now, I can’t be tripping like that,” Pope said. “Let me know, by show of hands, if you are able to walk into a classroom and sit next to one person who looks like you.”
He continued, raising the number: what about two students? Five? Ten? The whole class? What about the instructor? Soon, only white demonstrators were left with hands held high.
“That’s worth three awards,” he said, garnering a laugh. “So, I’m not learning from anyone who looks like me. I’m barely sitting next to anyone who looks like me. But the school that I attend continues to win these awards.”
Pope told the crowd that he no longer cares if it’s difficult to make changes in how diverse the university’s population is, but instead is demanding change.
“How am I going to think that I can succeed as a student if no one around me looks like me?” Pope asked. “You’ve got some changes to make, and I’m not asking.”
“It’s on them to start taking action and matching our level of effort,” Mellon agreed.
Mellon spoke to the crowd about data and information recovered by an independent group of Athens residents concerning the county’s law enforcement agencies. The data has been publicized under the group name of “Athens County Copwatch.” The organization’s website, athenscountycopwatch.org, links the viewer to the raw data received through public information requests, as well as the group’s analyses.
Three handouts were circulated during the demonstration, focusing on the Athens Police Department, Ohio University Police Department, Athens County Sheriff’s Office and an APD officer, Ethan Doerr.
Doerr was one of three officers involved in an incident during September 2019 which ultimately resulted in widespread community outrage with how the subject was arrested, noting that the officers were white and the subject was a Black man.
APD allege a bar’s staff alerted them to then 22-year-old Ty Bealer, of Columbus, who was causing a disturbance and that he did not comply with officers’ orders. An OU student filmed two officers pinning Bealer to the ground, one at his feet and another keeping his head down, while a third worked to handcuff him.
Some contend the police used excessive force and targeted Bealer because of his race. A forum with APD Chief Tom Pyle allowed him to speak to the specific incident and also discuss broader concerns of police training and implicit racial biases.
According to the Athens County Copwatch analysis, Officer Doerr uses excessive force and also displays racism in his arrest rates. The group states that Doerr
- uses force against Black individuals six times more than with white individuals;
- arrests Black individuals 1.6 times more often than white individuals, which the group calculated to be only “marginally worse” than the department’s average of 1.46;
- deploys his stun gun 2.49 times a year on average, although the department’s average is 0.2;
- and has the highest amount of takedowns in the department, which Athens County Copwatch statisticians calculated to be on average 3.3 per year — the department’s average is 0.94 take downs on average per officer per year.
The group also took a look at OUPD statistics, and reported that black individuals are stopped by the department between 2.27-2.56 times more on average than white individuals.
Mollen noted that Bealer has been commended for his use of force. The group quoted Athens City Council Member Sarah Grace as saying there are “many things we do not know about (Bealer’s) incident.”
“Things that I have learned since watching the video is that, though the video looked violent and frightening, the individual was not harmed...I know that our law enforcement officers are trained, and they are trained in a manner to keep the individual that is being arrested, as well as the people surrounding them, the public, safe,” the pamphlet quotes Grace stating.
The pamphlet further notes that Bealer “required medical treatment for his injuries.”
“It goes on, and on,” Mollen said. “So it’s not unique to Athens, it’s not-not happening here — APD isn’t immune. It never has been.”
Mollen further noted that APD Chief Tom Pyle has said he “will not tolerate racism” in his department.
“That’s funny, cus (Doerr) is still employed,” Mollen said. The pamphlets further note Lieutenant Ross Holter’s review of Doerr, where he brought up an incident that involved use of force earlier in the year. Francis Jacob, of Chesterland, Ohio, sued the city and several police officers, including Doerr, in May 2019 after he was hit with a stun gun, then “mysteriously” traveled 15-20 feet away from where he was stunned, falling down three stairs and striking a wall with his head.
Doerr claims Francis attempted to strike him, which Francis denies. According to his lawsuit, Francis had several fractures in his face, jaw and nose in addition to a laceration on his head and scrapes on his hands and face. Francis was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus the night of the incident, where his jaw was wired shut and his scalp laceration was addressed.
“None of the defendants’ reports filed accurately indicated that the use of force used upon Mr. Francis was excessive,” the lawsuit alleged.
“I know there are officers here, and I’m talking to you,” Mellon said. “You’re not doing anything. I’m sitting here, a 21-year-old about to graduate college, and I fear to walk home? I fear I could be another student ... on the bricks? I’m sure this is an inconvenience for you, but I don’t give a f*** right now. This is no longer me asking...I think we’ve marched enough. We’ve talked enough...I’ve been here for three years, and nothing has changed.”
“But they got that award though,” Pope noted.
