In-person concert attendance will return to Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville next month for the first time in almost a year, with an Elvis-tribute artist visiting the music venue.
Ohio native and Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower will be coming to the Stuart’s stage on Saturday, March 13 for two shows, one at 1:30 p.m., and the other at 6 p.m., a release stated.
Icenhower will be performing a show titled “Back to My Roots,” which the release said is a “unique and heartfelt show” that takes Icenhower on a musical journey back to where it all began for him — in Ohio.
The audience will be given an opportunity to participate in the show, by making song recommendations and a time to ask Icenhower questions.
For each show, Stuart’s Opera House will sell 60 tickets, in compliance with health guidelines, the release stated. Tickets are $50 each, and are available by calling 740-753-1924.
The 6 p.m. show will be live streamed on the theater’s website, but donations to Stuart’s Opera House are welcomed and encouraged.
Stuart’s Opera House urges all those considering purchasing tickets for a group to purchase tickets in a “pod,” meaning people who have had regular contact with one another during the pandemic should sit together and socialize together exclusively.
The event will take place indoors and will follow all health and safety guidelines, the release said.
Upon entry, each guest will be asked to sign a form indicating they have not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the show. If guests have experienced symptoms within 48 hours of the show, they are not permitted to attend the show. A refund will be offered.
A nose and mouth covering is required to be properly worn for all of those in attendance, the release said. No one will be allowed entry without a face covering. Stuart’s Opera House will have face coverings available for guests who need one.
A mask must be worn at all times, including in the theater and the lobby. If a guest is taking a drink, the mask may be removed to do so, but must immediately be put back on after you are done taking the drink, the release said.
Stuart’s Opera House has been shuttered since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Chloe Musick, Marketing Director for the opera house, said the staff is looking forward to hosting an in-person event.
“Everyone at Stuart’s is really excited to open our doors to the public again, so it’s just fun to start this process again after a year,” Musick said.
