Live music is returning again to Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville.
Old Seed, a local band, will perform at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville, Ohio on Thursday, April 1st at 7:30 p.m. The show will also be livestreamed.
Tickets to the live show are free and up to 100 guests will be admitted on a first come, first served basis. The livestream will be available to watch free of charge at stuartsoperahouse.org, but donations to Stuart’s Opera House are welcomed and encouraged.
Old Seed is composed of members Zeke Hutchison, Matt McElroy and Joe Burdock having a fun time playing tunes from the region and remembering players who played the music in the past. They are all neighbors in the western part of Athens County, Ohio.
Zeke (Zekey) Hutchison has been playing the mandolin since he was a kid. Grandson of Ohio fiddler John W. Hutchison (the Seed) and son of banjo player Robert (Zeke) Hutchison.
Matthew McElroy over the last couple of decades has performed, taught & recorded across the United States playing either the guitar, the fiddle or the 5 string banjo.
Joe Burdock started busking at age 16 travelling and playing all over, while the travelling made place, people, and the musical connection a small obsession. He now is a dance caller, multi instrumentalist, and mild homesteader.
Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in pods. Pods are a small group of people who agree to sit together and socialize with one another exclusively. These are the people who you have been regularly exposed to throughout the pandemic. Each group of seats will be spaced at least 6 feet apart in the theater.
The venue asks that if you purchase your tickets in a pod, that you arrive with the other members of your pod, so you can be seated at the same time. Because of the current pandemic, it is asked audience members to stay in their seats the entire show.
Upon entry, each guest will be asked to sign a form indicating that they have not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 prior to the show. If guests have experienced symptoms within 48 hours of the show, they are not permitted to attend the show. Please call Stuart’s Opera House and it will issue you a refund for your ticket(s).
