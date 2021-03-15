Live, in-person music made its triumphant return to Stuart’s Opera House on Saturday, after a full year of closures. Around 60 people gathered in Stuart’s to watch local icon and Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower for not only the venue’s return – but Icenhower’s as well.
Icenhower, a Meigs County native and five-time world champion Elvis impersonator, said he was beyond excited to return to Stuart’s Opera House for his “Back to My Roots” show, during which he cast off his typical Elvis persona and offered some of his oldest fans a heartfelt concert in which he answered questions and took song requests from the audience.
Instead of playing solely Elvis songs, Icenhower also dabbled in Elton John, Johnny Cash, and several other artists with a stripped-down band of five members including himself due to the pandemic.
“This is about me as a person or an entertainer, so I wanted to do this for my hometown people,” Icenhower told the crowd.
Icenhower recalled how his last show before the pandemic was at Stuart’s Opera House, and how fitting it was he was able to return to the historic venue for his first in-person show since then.
“It’s always good to come back and see the familiar faces that you’ve seen since you were a kid starting out,” Icenhower said in an interview. “Me and (my band) literally play all over the world, and coming back here to Ohio, you’re more at ease.”
The approximately 60 people in attendance, not counting Stuart’s personnel, only represented around 15% of the maximum capacity of the venue. Chloe Musick, marketing director for Stuart’s Opera House, said Icenhower tends to pack the venue, and said there were nearly 500 people in attendance at the last show in 2020.
Icenhower said he wasn’t bothered by the smaller-sized crowd, because he could look out in the crowd and see people he recognized and knew, and see them enjoying his music.
“Even though you can’t see them smiling because they had masks on, you can still see their heads bobbing and they’re clapping along to the music and they’re responding,” Icenhower said. “Not speaking like I’ve got a big head or anything, but I know I could go out there and just do anything and they would love it because they’ve been with me from the beginning. So you feel that connection, and you’re more at ease.”
Although this is Icenhower’s first show in over a year, he and his wife had been staying active during the pandemic by hosting livestreamed variety shows on Facebook. He said he was hoping this return show at Stuart’s would spell a return to normalcy for his Elvis tribute band.
“I just want to say it was a pleasure being here tonight and hopefully we can get back to live performing more often,” Icenhower said. “But this is a step in the right direction.”
In the audience, seated in the box seats, were members of Icenhower’s fan club, dubbed “Dwight’s Blue Hawaii Ladies,” because they all wore matching blue Hawaiian shirts that bore Elvis’ face.
Betsy Naseman, 37, of Cincinnati, is the president of the Blue Hawaii Ladies club. She said their club had been following Icenhower since around 2011 when they saw him at an Elvis festival in Michigan.
She said the club was at Icenhower’s final pre-pandemic concert in Stuart’s last year.
“After a very trying year, I’m excited to be back,” Naseman said.
Several members of the club had already received their coronavirus vaccine, and they said they felt safe with the distancing offered by the venue.
Musick told The Athens Messenger that Stuart’s Opera House was excited to have fans back in the building. She said Icenhower, who has performed at Stuart’s for 10 years now, reached out to them and asked if they could make a socially distanced in-person concert work.
“He wants to come back to this audience, who sells out shows year after year, so that’s kind of where this started,” Musick said. “There’s always an overwhelming sense of enthusiasm for Dwight.”
Musick said the show sold “relatively well,” but said coronavirus may have kept some of Icenhower’s fans away from an in-person show.
“There’s definitely some reluctance as it pertains to COVID,” Musick said.
She said as coronavirus cases continue to ebb away and as restrictions are lifted, Stuart’s Opera House envisions a slow roll-out of more and more in-person events that still maintain caution and security for the health of everyone involved.
She said she thought the audience responded well to the stripped-down version of a typical Icenhower concert, with much less fanfare such as a meet-and-greet, or Icenhower walking down the stage and grabbing fan’s hands.
“The fact that the audience was okay with that, when that is such a huge part of the experience, tells me that this show was successful in terms of COVID protocol,” Musick said. “Because they were able to relinquish that thing they really do hold near and dear to their hearts.”
Musick said although they were planning to expand their in-person concert offerings, she stressed it would only be done if it could be done safely.
“We’re going to continue making thoughtful, intentional decisions about shows going forward based on the governor’s recommendations and Athens Health Department recommendations,” Musick said. “And we’re also following suit from other leaders in the entertainment community.”
