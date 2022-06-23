The Greenbrier River Trail parallels the Greenbrier River upon which Ralph Moran, Mike Williams, and I rode and which would bring back memories of the bygone era of my youth and gratitude for today’s friendships.
On the second full day of the ride, traversing a bridge outside Marlington, West Virginia, out of the corner of my eye, I caught the movement of a youth standing on the edge of a bridge. As I watched, he leaped out into the air descending 15 or so feet into the river joining 8 to 10 laughing boys and girls who had previously jumped and were dunking and splashing each other and otherwise expressing the enjoyment of each other’s companionship.
On a nearby bank, kids surrounded by empty plastic drinking bottles and discarded snack wrappers, prepared to join the frolic by discarding their clothing revealing bathing suits or, simply removing their footwear and remaining in their clothes. Others, dripping wet, climbed an incline to the bridge for another jump.
Along the bank bikes were propped up by kickstands or laid on their sides. Biking was the only apparent mode of transportation from the town to the bridge. And there were no cell phones or other electronic devices present at the site. The latter was due, in large part , to a cell phone and electronic device ban imposed by the National Radio Quiet Zone over a 13,000 square mile area protecting the 8 radio telescopes from transmission interference at nearby Green Bank Observatory.
It was obvious the kids did not miss what so many of us believe we cannot live without. Consequently, they did not have Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or texting and emails to interface with each other. One could reasonably infer a correlation between the ban and the high level of outdoor activities and socializing not only at the bridge, but throughout Marlington, aiding in the development of the kids interpersonal and social skills.
The return ride to the trailhead necessitated recrossing the bridge which, this time, had a young boy reeling in his line. Then kneeling took out a worm and re-baited his hook. As he turned to resume fishing I noticed a truism printed on his shirt that read “ Not all classrooms have four walls.” Returning to my bike I rode toward a number of their friends riding bikes or walking up the trail, one shouting out “Have you caught anything” to which he responded “ a bluegill.” His friends arrived to participate in another day of social interaction around the bridge, two girls donning snorkeling masks entering the water.
Why do I tell you this?
Watching these boys and girls, none of whom were yet of high school age, reminded me of my youth. On Saturday mornings after chores, with a swat on my fanny, my mother would “shoo” me and my brothers out of the house so she could do her work unencumbered by our presence.
I would mount my bike and pedal the streets meeting my friends whose mothers had followed suit. We might head to the Hocking River and, swinging from a grape vine out and over the river, drop into its cool water; go to Grover Center, which was open to the community on Saturdays, to play basketball; gather on the East or West side school grounds, or in the streets, to play a game of stick or kick ball; stand along the railroad tracks to catch a glimpse of the train’s caboose and wave at the man sitting in the cupola or on the rear platform; go to any number of neighborhood stores, Andy’s, Frank’s, Haddox’s and Cox’s, to spend a dime or, if your were rich, a quarter, buying penny candy, a soda or the most recent Archie or Superman comic book; play wiffle ball home run derby on the empty church lot on Ohio Avenue; climb up to Turtle Rock overlooking the east end of town; ride throughout the city and county looking for “things to do” and at 6:00 a.m.on Saturday winter mornings meeting at Bird Arena, to play hockey, the genesis of the current Athens Youth Hockey program, under the tutelage of Mike L’Heureux and other OU hockey players.
What grew out of these interactions were interpersonal skills and social growth which developed an invaluable foundation for adulthood governance.
We learned about group dynamics, decision making, dispute resolution, compromise and acceptance of differences, though none of us at the time understood what this meant.
We learned the meaning of friendship. We learned one’s word was his bond. We learned the importance of reliance upon one another and extending a hand of help or assistance to one in need.
We learned the real meaning of the motto of Alexandre Dumas’ book, The Three Musketeers, “one for all and all for one.” We learned what it meant to trust one another. We learned to share. We learned to settle our differences and arguments among ourselves, often resorting to rock, paper, scissors or ‘do overs.”
We rarely ended a day “mad” at each other and, if we did, it was forgiven, or forgotten, if even remembered the next morning. We did not have electronic devices governing or defining our lives. Within boundaries we governed and defined our lives.
As I watched these kids I relived the bygone era of my youth and the precious friendships and life lessons cultivated by personal and group interactions, But, as I composed this article and reflected upon the trip, I further realized my friendships today are as precious as those of my bygone youth which have provided memories as dear to me now as those of my youth. Ralph, and Mike, thank you for your friendship and a memorable ride, and thank you, the kids of Marlington, West Virginia.
And Ralph, thank you for your forgiveness of Mike’s and my transgression and for the use of your coffee press Friday morning in Cass, a story for another time.
