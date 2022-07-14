Compiling an archive of almost one million negatives which includes most of the great jazz performers captured during rehearsals, in the recording studio and on stage was remarkable in and of itself. But Chuck Stewart’s indelible contribution will be his integration of African American culture into jazz music through the visual arts, a medium heretofore presented primarily through a white lens.
It was at Ohio University that Stewart received this training and where he entered into a friendship that served as a springboard into a lifetime of photographic achievement.
In the mid to late 1950s, the visual arts became an important medium for the expression of African American culture in jazz, a genre musically dominated by African American musicians John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Billie Holliday, Dinah Washington, Count Basie, B.B King, Duke Ellington and Miles Davis to name a few, and often through record album design. Carissa Kowalski Dougherty, in “The Coloring of Jazz: Race and Record Cover Design in American Jazz, 1950 to 1970” (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Design Issues, Vol. 23, No. 1, Winter, 2007, MIT Press), opined that “This medium [album cover design] became an essential aspect of jazz culture with the invention of the LP in the early 1950s….But a few labels began to draw on black culture for their album cover designs, emphasizing African motifs, African American hairstyles, and other symbols of black pride.”
Album covers started to infuse the visual arts with the inside vinyl recording. Chuck Stewart, a 1949 graduate of Ohio University (B.F.A), was prominent in this infusion through his photographs on over 2000 record covers. Dougherty stated, “his photographs appear on dozens of jazz albums covers, several of which have earned him critical acclaim. Stewart’s cover for Lee Morgan’s Expoobident is compelling in its use of African-American slang (“expoobident” meaning “extraordinary or phenomenal’)...”
Born in Henrietta, Texas, his family moved to Tucson, Arizona. On his 13th birthday his mother gave him a Box Brownie Six-16 camera. Marian Anderson, the famed contraltos, visited the school which Stewart attended. Stewart related in an interview reflecting on his introduction to photography, “ the great singer Marion Anderson came to the school, and I took several pictures of her. I made prints and sold them for two dollars apiece. That, you can say, was my beginning as a photographer.”
In 1945, two universities in the country offered photography majors, but only Ohio University admitted African Americans into the program. Stewart enrolled and developed a close relationship with Herman Leonard who was two class years his senior. After graduation and military service as a photographer, Stewart reunited with Herman Leonard in New York where Leonard had his Manhattan Studio. Leonard had made significant contact with jazz artists, recording companies and Harlem jazz clubs as well as the famed portrait photographer, Yosuf Karsh. Stewart stated that his early work with Leonard involved carrying “the bags and that sort of thing…[my] early value was hanging lights and running extension cords. When Herman decided to take a picture, bang, I was ready.” With Leonard, he assisted Karsh with Albert Einstein’s portrait shot at Princeton.
The intercession of Marlon Brando, embarking on an Asian tour, and Leonard’s reputation with his camera provided the catalyst launching Stewart as one of the predominant photographers of his time. Leonard accompanied Brando on his Asian trip as his official photographer, leaving the studio under the direction of Stewart. At the conclusion of the trip, Leonard took up residence in Paris giving his Manhattan studio to Stewart. Inheriting Leonard’s contacts and Stewart’s developing reputation opened the doors of recording studios, jazz clubs and access to performing artists, leading to relationships that benefited not only him but helped in the capture of the culture and history of jazz through his photographs.
Stewart’s work is featured on more than 2000 record albums, many on the albums of the great jazz performers from the 1950s through his death at age 89 in 2017. His body of work continues to be appreciated not only artistically but also for its cultural and historic contributions. In 2008, the Lincoln Center held an exhibit of his work entitled Looking at Music. A selection of his photographs are part of a permanent display in the Smithsonian Institute. His work has been highlighted in the documentaries Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary, Maya Angelou—And Still I Rise and James Brown—Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown.
Through this column, I intended to examine only the distinguished career of Charles Hugh Stewart. There was, however, an underlying story that nagged at me as I wrote this column, a story I could not ignore: the relationship between Stewart and Leonard, one an African American and the other white. They met in 1945 at a university situated in rural southeastern Ohio without a discernible African American enrollment.
There was not only a two-year academic class difference between them, which in many instances is a major relationship barrier, there was also the barrier of racial difference. The 1940s and 50s were periods of racial division, tensions and strife. Setting aside the racial animosities of the times, they bridged the racial divide and developed a relationship that transcended their races.
In an interview for a September 2020 article published by Ohio University, Stewart’s daughter-in-law, Kim, related, “Herman was Chuck’s best man. Herman is the godfather of Chuck’s first daughter. They became literally the best of friends and partners and colleagues—and considered themselves brothers.” Two men of differing races discovered, at a small rural southeastern Ohio college, a lifetime of love and personal and professional respect for each other. To use a cliche, it is “a story for the ages,” which needs frequent telling. Their friendship and Stewart’s photographs conveying African American experience and culture are the enduring legacies of these two men.
