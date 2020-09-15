The following statements were given to the Athens Messenger in the aftermath of the storm 10 years ago.
Just two weeks before the storm Jessica suggested that we should teach the children tornado drills. I said, ‘OK, but we’ll never have to use it."
Rhonda Dietrich, co-owner of the now closed Cross Creek Early Learning Center in The Plains
When you look at it from the standpoint that no one in the first-response community had probably ever responded to a tornado in Athens County, you have to look back and say we were lucky and it went very well.
Fred Davis, former director of the Athens County Emergency Management Agency
It happened so fast. It was scary ... People said it sounded like a freight train going through. It really sounded like 10 freight trains hit us.
Athens County resident Greg Kennard
There’s a lot of good people down through here. A lot of these people don’t have money to hire people to get in here and clean up. I thank God for all the people that came in after it hit, like the church, volunteers and (emergency) workers, and helped our neighbors.
Athens County resident George Tipple
You could see all the trees coming down.
Athens County resident Jay Smith
It was real calm at first. Then the wind started picking up, and it just hit. I grabbed my grandson and took him in the house. And then we heard the tree come down.
Athens County resident Lisa Mash
I had glass all over me and in my hair. I never moved out of my chair. … I have a basement, but I couldn’t move. I just froze. I just sat there and prayed and prayed. I guess God heard me.
Athens County resident Dottie Channell
I was up in the air, about 10 seconds spinning. When my car landed, I was able to drive away.
Perry County resident Susan Lyons
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.