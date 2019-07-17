Athens City Councilman Patrick McGee, who filed to run as an independent candidate for re-election this November, failed to submit enough valid signatures on his candidacy petition, according to election officials.
McGee expressed disappointment at not being on the ballot.
“I’ve really enjoyed representing the people of Athens,” said McGee, who holds one of three at-large seats on Council. McGee said he feels he plays the role of loyal opposition.
“I think they could have used a voice like mine,” he said after learning Tuesday that he would not be on the November ballot. McGee is in his fourth year on Council.
McGee initially said he wasn’t going to seek another four-year term of office, but then changed his mind and filed a candidacy petition with 103 signatures. He needed 77 valid signatures, but only had 70, according to Elections Director Debbie Quivey.
She said some signatures were not counted because the signers were not registered or listed an address that didn’t match their address on file with the elections board. Quivey said the largest number of signatures were rejected because they did not match signatures on file — many due to the petition signatures being block-printed, with their signatures on file being cursive.
Because McGee filed a petition that was rejected, he cannot file as a write-in candidate for the November election, according to county election officials. The deadline for filing as a write-in is Aug. 7.
At a meeting last week, the elections board voted to certify three independent candidates for the November election, but not McGee. Those who will be on the ballot, and the Athens city offices they are seeking, are: Chris Monday and Ellen Hamrick, at-large seats on Council, and Damon Krane, mayor.
Joining Monday and Hamrick in the race for at-large seats are three Democrats — Elizabeth Clodfelter, Sarah Grace and Peter Kotses. The top three vote-getters will be elected.
Krane will challenge incumbent Steve Patterson in the race for mayor.
No Republicans filed for city office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.