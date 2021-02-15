An independent review of the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD) and its employment-focused division found it to be “best-in-class” and worthy of the highest rating possible, the Board announced in a recent press release.
Reviewers for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (or CARF) conducted a “thorough evaluation” of PersonnelPlus, the ACBDD’s employment services division, in the fall of 2020. CARF is an independent nonprofit accreditor of health and human services entities. They found PersonnelPlus deserving of a three-year accreditation, the highest possible.
“Athens County Board of DD PersonnelPlus has a strong, ongoing community presence as attributed to the hard work and dedication of leadership and staff,” noted the CARF report. “Staff members are immersed in the community through both employment activities and their personal lives, fostering partnerships and building relationships that ultimately benefit the individuals served and the community.”
The report went on to say that the organization provides “best-in-class” vocational supports and serves as a resource to other programs in the region.
“Even during the pandemic, our staff have still been able to help individuals find and keep jobs and remain safe while in the process,” ACBDD Supt. Kevin Davis said. “We have best-in-class supports because we have top-notch staff dedicated to our mission and vision.”
Doug Mitchell, Director of the ACBDD’s Employment Options, which houses PersonnelPlus, agreed.
“This is a reward for all our hard work. We are very proud of the work we do here. It is reassuring to have our good work confirmed by an independent outside entity.”
For more information about the ACBDD’s employment services, visit www.athenscbdd.org.
