NELSONVILLE — The City of Nelsonville has been tackling several infrastructure issues recently.
Jason Coen, head of the public works department, updated city council on his agency's activity during the Oct. 10 meeting in city hall, council chambers.
Workers have replaced several failing galvanized steel pipes throughout the city’s water distribution system.
“We’re starting to replace more and more lines as these (leaks) are popping up,” Coen said.
A section of the old pipe was shown to city council and the audience. It showed quarter-sized holes throughout the length of the pipe, almost straight in a line.
Replacing pipes, instead of patching them, can cause headaches for customers in the initial repair, but in the long run, there is less disruption of service.
During the work, they have installed shutoff valves to help limit how many customers go without water when a repair is made.
During a recent water line break on College Street, water was shut off for customers as far away as Mill Street while repairs were being done, City Manger Scott Frank said.
Another repair involving the second main waterline that serves the entire city is underway. The pipe broke in 2019, and is expected to be up to full capacity soon.
The city will start flushing hydrants this upcoming week, Frank said.
In paving matters, Coen said Walnut Street will be closed Oct. 27 for repaving. It will be closed from Burr Oak Boulevard to North Harper Street.
In other matters, a Nelsonville resident asked council whether they had considered limiting short-term rentals within the city limits. In particular, the resident noted how his neighborhood on Franklin Street lost its "neighborliness" after several residences became Airbnb's.
After telling the resident that the issue, along with regulating campsites, would be referred to the appropriate city committee, Council President Tony Dunfee found that Ohio House Bill 563 attempts to limit local regulation of short-term rental property.
The bill would amend the Ohio Revised Code in a way that prohibits county, townships or municipal corporations from adopting or enforcing any regulations that either prohibits short-term rentals or regulates the number or duration of rental periods for short-term rentals.
Local governments can regulate short-term rentals in the same manner of similar properties (long-term rentals) to protect public, health, and prohibit use to the property for housing sex-offenders, manufacturing or selling beer or drugs or operating an adult entertainment establishment to produce pornography.
Among House Bill 563’s co-sponsors is Representative Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, who represents the 94th district.
In other matters, Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber told city council that most of Athens County’s dive team are members of his agency during his report to city council.
During Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, department members visited Nelsonville-York Schools to talk about fire safety in classrooms through fifth grade.
A resident asked Barber about the use of foam for fighting fires. The foam contains "forever chemicals," also known as PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They contain a strong carbon-fluorine bond that allows them to accumulate over time in the environment and in the bodies of animals and people, posing health risks, according to recent studies.
“Right now, there is no replacement for certain classes of foam,” Barber said.
He noted that researchers are working to make firefighting foam without “forever chemicals,” but the technology is not available at this time.
In financial matters, City Auditor Taylor Sappington noted that a preliminary budget will be handed out to the department heads soon.
He noted that the budget takes into consideration cost increases due to inflation.
