A Carbonville man has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court to multiple felony charges related to a break-in last month at a Hopewell Health Centers facility on Kimberly Road.
Christopher Withem, 38, is facing charges of burglary, breaking and entering, arson and two counts each of grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism.
Judge George McCarthy set Withem’s bond at $75,000, with posting of 10 percent allowed, and set a tentative trial date of Sept. 5. The Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail’s website on Monday still listed Withem as being incarcerated.
The charges stem from a May 28 report that the Hopewell Health Centers facility had been entered through an unlocked door, with several items taken. At the time, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office reported that two vans, six laptops, four iPhones and a backpack were missing. One van was found burning off of Ten Spot Road, and the other was found doused with gasoline but not ignited off Pedigo Road.
A camera was inside the second van and Hopewell staff was able to retrieve the footage from that camera. Based on that footage, Withem was allegedly identified as the driver of the van, according to the sheriff’s office.
