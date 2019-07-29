A woman facing a felony charge of inducing panic has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
Rayierra Wilkins, 22, of Columbus, entered the plea Friday. She was released on her own recognizance and a trial was tentatively scheduled for Sept. 24. The offense is alleged to have occurred March 4, 2018.
An Athens County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a report of an alleged crime, with Wilkins as the supposed victim, when his cruiser — with its lights and siren on — collided with a car that failed to stop at a Richland Avenue intersection. The cruiser, a pickup truck used to transport the sheriff’s office’s dog, was totaled. The driver of the other car had serious injuries and was hospitalized.
County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Wilkins allegedly met someone in Columbus, came to Athens County and had dinner and drinks, but allegedly texted her boyfriend that she had been kidnapped. It was the boyfriend who called authorities, according to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith.
Smith said investigation showed that Wilkins was not the victim of a crime.
The deputy was responding to a Frum Road residence when the traffic accident occurred, according to Smith.
Wilkins was indicted this past January. When she allegedly failed to appear for her arraignment earlier this year, an arrest warrant was issued. Smith said she was arrested in Franklin County on July 23.
