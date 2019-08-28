Several of the 14 people indicted Aug. 2 in connection with alleged drug activities have entered innocent pleas in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
The Messenger reported last week that the 14 were indicted on charges of possession of criminal tools and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, and the prosecutor’s office is alleging they are co-conspirators of Jessica Morris, 39, of Lancaster. She had already been indicted and pleaded innocent to charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having weapons while under disability, money laundering and obstructing justice.
Those arraigned during the past few days and pleading innocent are:
- Kasandra Curry, 28, of Carbon Hill; $250,000 signature bond set, initial trial date of Oct. 31.
- Paul Curry, 39, of The Plains; recognizance bond set, initial trial date of Oct. 29.
- Gina Sufronko, 31, of Nelsonville; bond set at $100,000, initial trial date of Oct. 31. Sufronko was also indicted Monday on charges of possession of heroin and having a weapon under disability and is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges of Sept. 4.
- Eric Barron, 29, of Nelsonville; bond set at $50,000, initial trial date of Oct. 31; bond and trial date also apply to an additional charge of possession of heroin.
- Kimberly Young, 29, of Nelsonville; bond set at $75,000, initial trial date of Oct. 31.
- Nicholas Nelson, 30, of Logan; bond set at $75,000, initial trial date of Oct. 31.
