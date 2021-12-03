Samantha Shafer, LISW-S, will be the next CEO of Integrated Services for Behavioral Health starting Monday, Dec. 13 as announced by the Board of Directors.
Shafer was appointed following a national search, succeeding Kevin Gillespie after his announced retirement. She has spent her entire career in behavioral health, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of ISBH where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership the last seven years.
All throughout the COVID-19, she led staff through expanded tele-health services, protecting the behavioral health needs of clients and customers across 14 Ohio counties, and contributing to the financial health of the organization. She also led the nonprofit through successful Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) which provides international recognition of ISBH’s commitment to continually improving services, encouraging feedback, and serving the community.
“Following a thorough search, our board has chosen the best person to advance the important work we do. Sam is a determined leader and natural collaborator,” said Gillespie.
Board member and search committee chair Randy Leite offered similar thoughts.
“While we had a very strong pool of candidates for the position, Sam was the clear choice for the CEO position. The knowledge that she brings to the position and the respect that she has garnered from the behavioral health community are extraordinary,” Leite said.
Shafer is a Governor DeWine-appointed member of the Ohio Children’s Services Transformation Advisory Council as well as the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Board of Directors for a term beginning Nov. 12, 2021 and ending July 2, 2024. She holds a Master of Social Work from Ohio University with a focus on rural healthcare and is a licensed independent Social Worker with supervisory credentials.
