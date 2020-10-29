An energy-efficient duplex apartment house will soon be standing where a condemned building once sat at 30 Front Street in Glouster.
That’s due in large part to the Athens County Land Bank, which foreclosed on the house, tore it down using federal grant money, and sold the cleared land to Integrated Services for Behavioral Health. The groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. on the property.
The new-construction, affordable housing will stand on a lot that was formerly occupied by a dilapidated, tax-delinquent house.
“This type of partnership between the Land Bank, Integrated Services and private lenders is the sort of activity that will bring renewal to high-need areas such as Glouster,” said County Commissioner Chris Chmiel, who has been active in supporting the Land Bank’s activities and is a member of the Land Bank board.
According to the Land Bank, Integrated Services hopes this will be the first of several similar projects in Trimble Township. The goal is to address the need for affordable, safe housing in the outlying county areas.
The ceremony was attended by Commissioner Chmiel, in addition to the Mayor of Glouster, Sam Sikorski; representatives of RVC Architects, designers of the building; as well as representatives of Hocking Valley Bank, which is providing financing for the project. Construction has been awarded to the Sanborn Brothers of Athens and is expected to begin next month.
Ric Wasserman, Athens County Treasurer and also a member of the Land Bank’s board of directors, noted that this particular property was acquired last year, and used federal NIP project money to demo the house. NIP gives grantees $12,500 per property for demolitions, and Wasserman noted that this property’s destruction did not cost the full amount.
“We really appreciate Integrated Service’s willingness to go into a difficult housing market and try to make it better,” he said. “We rely on local partners to make this kind of thing happen.”
Wasserman noted that the Land Bank has been able to tear down in the neighborhood of 20 houses in Trimble Township and that there are projects lined up in nearly every township in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.