Members of Ohio University's Japanese Language and Culture Association help a visitor write in Japanese during the International Street Fair on Saturday on East Court Street, Athens. The writing was done with a calligraphy brush, which is dipped in ink.
A member of the Ohio University Omani Students Association wraps a turban, called a mussar, around a visitor's head Saturday during the International Street Fair.
Messenger Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton
Hundreds visited East Union Street on a sunny Saturday as Ohio University finished celebrating International Week with its annual street fair.
Held along East Union Street, near the intersection at South College Street, visitors tried foods from all over the world, looked at items unique to certain countries, watched performances and swayed to music.
People could try writing Japanese and Chinese letters and trying on an Arab head scarf.
OU's International Student Union hosts the street fair with the City of Athens. Besides sharing world cultures, the fair serves as a fundraiser for the ISU and other groups on campus.
This year's International Week was themed "Celebrating Our Global Humanity."
