When COVID-19 precautions began impacting the U.S. economy, many Americans lost their jobs and the bills stacked up.
But for international students in the U.S., the situation quickly appeared to be much more dire. One by one, the legal job options dried up as immigration laws hamstrung the students’ seeking ways to
make money.
These students are only allowed to take certain jobs or money-making opportunities in the States, most through their university. But as universities like Ohio University began to shutter buildings and move to online instruction, international students’ on-campus jobs, paid internships and research jobs also began to dry up.
Diane Cahill, director of International Services and Operations at OU, noted that her office must provide specific approval in addition to government approval in order for an international student to take a job not related to their educational pursuits.
“Their job while in the U.S. is to be a student, not work,” she explained.
Any work not approved by immigration services or the university is illegal and could result in deportation. However, Cahill noted that the students are not looking for free rent or food, but without any options, began to do odd jobs and other work under the table.
“I had to tell students ‘please don’t tell me anything, I don’t want to know,’ because if (the university) knows, we have to follow the rules,” Cahill said. “The situation was dire.”
Although OU worked to provide hours and jobs for affected on-campus workers, not enough work was available for the employees seeking hours. Other international students had plans to go back to their country for the summer, but as borders closed, those options disappeared as well.
Faustina Mensah, a third year doctoral student from Ghana studying higher education and student affairs at OU, as well as current president of the African Student Union, saw the issue arising and sprang into action.
Mensah realized that international students were going to face insurmountable bills for staples, like food and rent. Student resources were also drying up as student organization could no longer meet in-person, and finding resources from the community was a growing task. Because of this, Mensah began the hard work of gathering together the diverse, disparate international communities at OU.
“If all groups will be facing this, we can come together and advocate together,” she said.
Other groups and individuals started joining the effort, including Cahill; Hayasa Tahmazyan, an Armenian Fulbright scholar pursuing a masters in international development; Hylie Voss, president of the Sugar Bush Foundation who joined as a community liaison; and many, many more.
Together, they formed the International Student Task Force to partner with Athens resources and leadership to gather resources for international students. Tahmazyan noted that a survey conducted in March showed that 113 students were going to be, or currently were, experiencing rent and food insecurity. Soon, a focal point for donations was created through OU, known as the International Student Emergency Relief Fund. The fund started with $10,000 from the Athens County Foundation, but soon other donations began to pour in. The Athens Rotary Foundation donated an additional $10,000, as well as $10,000 in gift cards to Seaman’s, Kindred Market and The Farmacy. Other donors included the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Christ Community Church, a crowd-funding initiative that was posted on Facebook that garnered over $30,000 and more. A Rotary food drive held in June was able to collect two car-loads of food and personal care items.
Voss noted that although she did not join the effort as part of her work with the Sugar Bush Foundation, her work there afforded her contacts that were useful to gather funding and community awareness.
“People are so generous in this community,” Voss said. “The time when this giving was happening was the time when our university and community were on their knees. Businesses were closed, people were losing jobs and the community stepped forward and started giving.”
The Cats’ Cupboard, located in OU’s Baker Student Center, became a focal point for physical food donations. Regular trips to the food pantry have become part of some community member’s weekly routines. Joan Mickelson, a member of the Task Force, noted that she brings anything leftover from her garden to the Cupboard, as do many others. An effort to find food international students would be more familiar with and interested in cooking has also been ongoing, with groups donating spices, dark leafy greens and other ingredients, like coconut milk, that will help provide familiar meals. The Cupboard is open to all OU students, but this summer has mostly been utilized by the international student community.
Food and rent insecurity began in full swing as the university stipends ran out in May, but some began needing help as early as spring break. The next round of university stipends will not hit bank accounts until late September. Many wondered where they could turn, but with around 600 students falling into the criteria of international students, there was little hope of the university providing the necessary funds.
According to the student survey, the average student owes about $600 in monthly rent, plus any utility payments, food and other necessities that the individual may need. Cahill noted that her office has received applications from about 320 individuals asking for monetary help. The average award she has been able to provide is $900 for two months.
Each application was reviewed to ensure the request was reasonable, such as rent or food, and not for singular items that the office would not be able to award to everyone, such as funds to travel home.
Cahill estimates that around $250-300,000 will be needed every two months to keep international students housed and fed.
Rent expense help can be sent online at bobcatsgive.ohio.edu. Checks made payable to The Ohio University Foundation can be mailed to The Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701. Indicate ‘ISTF Emergency Relief Fund’ in the notes section.
For helping to cover the food and personal care item needs, donations can be made through the following options:
Direct drop-off to the Cats’ Cupboard at Baker University Center, which can also be reached at foodpantry@ohio.edu.
Staffed drop-off times are Tuesday mornings from 9-11 a.m. at the ground level entrance of Baker University Center. Pull up to the Go Bus bus-stop sign; volunteers will be watching for vehicles and will unload the vehicle (wearing masks and gloves). If you are donating from your own pantry, please be sure items are unopened and not outdated.
“Donation Station” tables at Athens Farmers Market and Chesterhill Produce Auction. These contributions are distributed to multiple areas throughout our region. Please add “For Cats’ Cupboard at Baker University Center” to specify routing of the donation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.