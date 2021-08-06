Law enforcement is seeking information about a motor vehicle that possibly killed an Athens man on Vore Ridge Road early Friday morning.
On August 6, 2021 at approximately 5:02 a.m., troopers with the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a body in the roadway on Vore Ridge Rd. near state Route 691. Troopers responding to the scene located a white male with brown hair, approximately 5’ 9”, 165 pounds wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and gray socks. The Athens County Coroner deemed the male to be deceased.
The body was later identified as Seeley Linwood Hall, Jr, 38, of Athens.
Evidence at the scene indicates that the presence of a motor vehicle was involved in the incident, however it had left the scene. Hall's cause of death is under investigation.
Troopers and Jackson District investigators are seeking public assistance in gathering information on the incident and the vehicle that was involved. Members of the public with information on this incident are asked to call the Athens Post at: (740) 593-6611.
The crash remains under investigation.
Trooper were assisted on scene by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County EMS, Athens County Coroner’s Office, Athens County Engineer’s Office, and Waterloo Township Volunteer Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.