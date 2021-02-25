Speeches, poetry and songs celebrating Black History Month and discussing the work towards equity still to be done were heard on Tuesday afternoon on the steps of the Athens County Courthouse.
Around 100 community members gathered for the Celebration, organized by the Andrew Jackson Davison Club at Athens Middle School.
The Club, founded in 2019, focuses on anti-racism and education and is named in honor of Andrew Jackson Davison, the only African-American lawyer to practice law in Athens County. The Club commemorated the life of the attorney with the first Black History Month celebration last year at the Middle School.
This year with the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations were moved outdoors and uptown but were no-less grand. The event began with opening remarks by Malia Howell and the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing”, lead by Rhys Carr. Club members Fabby Keesey and Emma Ulbrich spoke to the crowd about Davison.
Athens High School alum, local DJ, and Executive Director of Ohio Brew Week Brandon Thompson was the keynote speaker of the event. Thompson shared with the crowd his own experiences growing up as a black person in Athens County, who at the time thought that things were “getting better” with racism in the country.
Thompson shared a story of his first day of high school in 1994, describing how he was “excited and nervous” and was pleased to open his locker on the first try because he didn’t want to look foolish in front of the girls in his class.
“So I open my locker and written in giant painted letters was ‘F N-Words.’ That f-word rhymed with truck and you all know what the n-word is,” Thompson said. “What a wonderful way to start what was supposed to be the best four years of your life up to that point.”
Thompson went on to illustrate other experiences throughout his adolescence in Athens, including an incident involving derogatory language being said to him at a basketball game by an opposing player.
“Do I tell my coach? Do I tell my teammates? Will doing so help us win the game? Maybe I’ll keep it to myself. I don’t know what to do with this. I mean he didn’t use the n-word and that seems to be the only time the school ever really does anything.”
Thompson shared that current racist attitudes were never discussed by the school, saying that people claimed they didn’t see color – a common statement people use to distance themselves from racism.
“Maybe it’s better I keep it to myself, I don’t want to bring too much attention to myself,” Thompson remembers thinking.
Thompson stated that he was encouraged to see the younger generation moving away from that narrative, as it often turns a blind eye to the problem.
“The students are worried about being white saviors, trying to support people of color in situations where they don’t rob the person affected of their power,” Thompson said. “They’re trying to change the curriculum so it supports a more balanced view of our expanding world. It’s quite impressive to hear how they are tackling it.”
Club member and 8th grade student Teresa Ongoro recited her poem “Our Voice.”
“It may take time, sweat, and tears, but let us not allow our fears to stop us from pushing forward and making a change. We have one choice: to provide a safe, free and trustworthy environment, lead by our voice,” Ongoro read.
Sharell Arocho Wise, a member of the group Athens Parents 4 Racial Equity, shared the resolution brought forth by the group to the Athens City School Board. The Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Resolution was unanimously approved on Jan. 12, 2021. The resolution aims to move closer to creating a community and a school system to “values diversity and inclusion in Athens, OH.”
Wise also sang “Up to the Mountain”, a tribute song that touches upon the themes and emotions of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, given the day before his assassination.
Dr. Winsome Chunnu, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Ohio University closed the event by thanking the Andrew Jackson Davison Club Advisor Angela Hall, event sponsors, and Club members – whom she spoke to directly to remind them that they were the future, remarking that they were the most diverse generation in the nation’s history.
“It is you, that our nation is looking to follow,” Chunnu said, borrowing a sentiment from President Obama’s speech at the 50th Anniversary of the march on Selma. “So some days when you don’t want to be a part of the club, remember: it is you that we are looking to follow.”
Chunnu encouraged the students towards action even when it becomes “too hard.”
“Know that we know that and we all understand that, but that it should not be an excuse for inaction. Our students took on this role, took on this club and acted, so they already guiding us, let them continue to guide and lead us in the way that they already have.”
