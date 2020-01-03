Happy New Year — it’s 2020, the start of a new decade and a presidential election year, but it also brings the once-per-decade count of every person living in the United States: the census.
It’s a mandate of the U.S. Constitution: the survey is to be done every 10 years, starting in mid-March, and this year it will be done through the mail, over the phone and for the first time, online. The goal is to see how the population has shifted, and will help guide federal dollars to where they are most needed — hence the need for an accurate, complete count.
The questions are simple, and cannot be traced back to any singular individual. Ranging from how many people are living in your household to the sex and race of each person, the questions are meant to gauge the population of the area.
It also means some seasonal jobs are available. The pay amount for Athens County is $16 per hour for jobs such as census takers, field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks and office operations supervisors. The work is expected to last several weeks, and mileage and expense reimbursement is also available.
Locally, County Commissioner Chris Chmiel has been helping lead the charge with the 2020 Athens County Census as chairman of the Complete Count Committee. In November, the committee had identified a few groups that will be hard to reach, including children under 5 years old, especially non-white children; homeless individuals; off-campus university students; international residents, even those without citizenship; and low income households.
“If you live here 51 percent of the time, you need to be counted here,” Chmiel said, adding that this would apply to students at the universities.
About $675 billion will be distributed in accordance with the results of the Census, which leads into things like public works, food assistance programs, hospitals, schools, roads and more. Ohio’s main federal assistance funds come in the form of Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and highway planning and construction.
Where the potential change in funding will be seen the most is in the county’s poorest communities. Individuals living in poor communities are the least likely to be counted, due to residents often not answering their doors, which skews the collected data to make areas appear wealthier. This can force a village, township or other government to conduct a second survey, costing further local funds to employ door-to-door canvassers or phone bank workers.
Chmiel said that residents concerned of their privacy in regards to taking the Census should be aware that there is no personal data connection, and that none of an individuals answers that could be traceable back to them are allowed to be used.
The goal is to simply know how many individuals are located in an area, Chmiel said.
