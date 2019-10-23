Having another Italian food option has been on the wish-lists of many local residents.
They’ll soon get their wish, as a new restaurant is set to open this week.
Ciró, located at 120 W. Union St., will have a “soft opening” on Thursday, cording to co-owner Saundra Buck, and will have a ribbon cutting and grand opening next Monday, Oct. 28. The restaurant menu boasts a range of traditional Italian options, ranging from hand-made pasta to salads and local meats and cheeses, as well as wine pairings, cocktails and a healthy kids menu.
The restaurant ownership has been working together for some time, having recently worked to start up Terrace Cafe at Shade Winery. However, this venture is entirely new, and only began just a few weeks ago, Buck explained.
Buck, a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve, manages the Terrace Café and said her experience there has helped with the move to open her own restaurant alongside veteran-chef Francis McFadden. McFadden is the business owner of Terrace Café and co-owner of Ciró, also working as a professor of culinary nutrition at Ohio University.
The location on West Union Street was most recently the site of Corner on Union, a bistro that opened a few years ago. When Buck and McFadden heard of the previous owner’s plan to sell it, they went forward with their own hopes of opening an Italian restaurant.
The name Ciró comes from a little town in Italy on the boot heel. Buck described Ciró’s culinary character as being defined by red meat, pastas, fresh fish and a wine named after the city.
“Athens needs Italian, and it needs a good Italian restaurant and bar, and I’m really excited to fill that need,” Buck said. “I think this is going to be epic.”
Buck said she hopes people will take to the new restaurant. At this point, Ciró will stick to serving dinner Mondays through Saturdays. The operators may eventually add a lunch menu and a variety of coffees, which head chef Sam Canterbury believes will create a menu that “speaks family.”
“Our main goal for the first two weeks is bringing people in and helping them understand the experience that we’re going to give,” Buck said. “We are not planning on being expensive, and I would love the community’s input. We want to grow with the town.”
Canterbury noted his goal is to “introduce Athens to good Italian food,” but that staples will always be on the menu for those who may not be so adventurous.
“We want to rise above and out of the box, out of just the pastas,” Canterbury said, “especially Friday, Saturday, we’ll be doing more with seafood. We’re really trying to push the local meats and cheeses, but during the week want it be accessible for everybody.”
Lucy Sharp will serve as bar manager, having previously worked as the head bartender at the Ohio University Inn. She said some creative cocktails will be rolled out on the menu.
“I’m starting with a skeleton bar now, but I’ll be bringing in what I’ve created,” Sharp said. “We’re going to have some really phenomenal wines to go with all this food, as well as local beers and domestics, and you know, the staples. We’re definitely going to create a great experience with good service, just being there for people. that’s what it’s all about.”
