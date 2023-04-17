Items needed for Sign of Hope Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Good Works is still looking for help putting the final touches on its new facility, Sign of Hope. Donations of the following items are appreciated:Bedrooms: Towels, sheets, blanket, mattress covers, pillows, bedspread (duvet), desk, lamps, wall hangings, sitting chair, area run, animal crateOutside landscaping: flowers and shrubsKitchen supplies: they have dishes and silverwareBathroom suppliesFor information, email Good Works at email@good-works.net. An updated list of Good Works' needs can be found online at good-works.net/ongoing-needs/. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Interior Design Textiles Job Market Zoology × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Throwback Thursday - The early deforestation of the State of Ohio Donor's daughter thought OU would give Proctorville Center a chance ODOT looking to widen 25 miles of U.S. 33 in 2025 Dunfee apologizes for ‘outlandish behavior’ Millfield couple arrested on drug-related charges Trending Recipes
