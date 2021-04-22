As the winter thaws, COVID-19 cases ebb away, and more Americans get vaccines in their arms, many are envisioning a world beyond the pandemic — especially the business community.
Many Athens businesses, especially businesses that cater toward Ohio University students, felt the brunt of the pandemic lockdowns as restaurants were switched to carry-out only and bars were completely shuttered for a time.
The Wall Street Journal reported in Oct. 2020 that thousands of small businesses have been driven out of business while their larger counterparts have largely survived and, in some cases, even flourished.
And in March 2021, the U.S Small Business association released a report saying that many sectors, including one Athens’ most notable industries, food and drink, had contracted substantially throughout the pandemic.
According to the study, Food service and drinking places declined in employment by as much as 50 percent.
The conclusion of the report offers a somber analysis:
“The pandemic changed patterns of consumption and forced businesses to find new ways of serving their customers,” the report stated. “Some businesses have died, some have been born, and many that survive will have been permanently changed.”
But painting a scene of desolation in Athens would not be accurate. Throughout the global health crisis, local businesses throughout Athens have strove to adapt and overcome, business owners say.
Dani Underhill, president of the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Athens business community was able to adapt well to the challenges of a pandemic world, and may be well-adjusted to the post-pandemic world.
“In short — the pandemic absolutely reshaped our business community,” Underhill said. “They adapted and proved their resiliency to adjust to the climate that had a moving market.”
She said many of those adaptations, including increased delivery and carry out methods, as well as virtual meetings in some industries, may continue in force after the pandemic.
“There’s been a ton of discussion — the actions we’ve taken in the past year may be likely to stick around a while,” Underhill said.
One industry that has had an transitioned well to virtual despite a loss of intimacy, she said, is the jewelry sector.
“That’s an intimate and private setting and they had,” Underhill said. “How do they bring that knowledge and expertise to a virtual environment?”
Keith Chapman, owner of Keith Chapman Jewelers on Court, said although the shift from in-person to virtual consultation has been filled with challenges, the business has been weathering the storm.
“The world is upside down, I guess is the short way of putting it — everything has changed, everything from supply-side, clients, we stayed working with clients throughout, it’s been extra challenges,” Chapman said.
Chapman said his business was already focused on custom work, and was not necessarily available to off-the-street business like some other businesses on Court.
This allowed him to transition more easily.
He said typically, he is going to be interacting with clients on a virtual level anyways, since most of his work is commissioned anyways, so a shift to mostly virtual was not as challenging.
“I didn’t have the hurdles of operations that required large numbers of clients in their store,” Chapman said.
He also said as a jeweler, and one who services weddings, he said he has seen much flux with planning. He said some clients are delaying plans, while others are speeding up the process and shooting for shotgun weddings at the courthouse.
“It wasn’t a downturn, it was just constant changes,” Chapman said.
Looking forward, Chapman said he doesn’t see things returning quite to “normal.”
“I’m just ready for Athens to safely get through this,” Chapman said. “Do I think it will go back to normal? No.”
Another business that has seen substantial changes in the way they operate is the Cycle Path Bicycles, located on Union Street in Athens.
John Lefelhocz, one of the owners of the shop, said his business has seen a surge in business following a strong growth in bicycling as a result of the pandemic.
2020 was the year of the ‘Bike Boom,’ as BBC put it — during the pandemic, thousands of Americans turned cycling as a socially-distant hobby. Outside Online said the trend is here to stay.
And with the boom, comes the associated need for bikes and service.
Lefelhocz said his shop is feeling that surge — they’ve had to adapt their business model to accommodate the need.
“We’re actually doing really well, we’ve adjusted hourly daily and weekly to adjust to what the market needs and I think that’s helped us immensely,” Lefelhocz said.
One of the biggest challenges, he said, is meeting the demand for bicycles. He said, as one of the sole bike vendors and mechanics in 50 miles, he has experienced supply chain issues that have led to some shortages.
“There are issues with the supply chain and we’ve had to plan a lot further ahead,” Lefelhocz said.
He also said many of the local projects to expand bike access, including expansions of the Hockhocking Adena Bikeway, and the continued construction of The Baileys Trail system in Chauncey have all fed into a renewed interest in biking.
“It’s all turned upside down to say one specific thing is helping me — everything is helping me at this point,” Lefelhocz said.
Lefelhocz said he is striving for a brighter tomorrow, and that his business is “trying to adapt and steer things” in a way that helps them emerge from the pandemic stronger.
“A lot of people are saying ‘oh when are things going to get back to the way they were’ — we don’t want them to go back the way they were before — we want better than the way before,” Lefelhocz said.
Another business, one that was challenged more heavily with the coronavirus pandemic, is Union Street Diner, located on Union Street.
For months after the coronavirus began, the diner favored by students and Athens residents alike, was shuttered, owner Jay Shapiro said.
“It’s getting better,” Shapiro said.
For the summer of 2020, the restaurant was closed. When it reopened, Shapiro said, they offered a limited menu and no dine-in service.
He said things were initially slow, and picked up more when the restaurant added breakfast, something it is known for, back on to the menu.
In Jan. 2021, Shapiro decided it was time to re-open dine-in.
“We decided ‘all right it’s about time to open up the dine-in,’” Shapiro said.
The restaurant only began offering dine-in with seven tables, a far cry from the regular amount the 24-hour diner operated with before the pandemic. USD has since upgraded to ten tables.
Going forward, and into the summer, Shapiro envisions a strong season when college students traditionally head home for the summer.
“Summertime, I normally say that my sales go down a lot,” Shapiro said. “For some reason I just don’t think my sales are going to go down.”
He said he believes many students will stay around during the summer this year, and spend money at local businesses. As the months progress, Shapiro sees a steady return to business.
“I could see in the fall my sales being close to what they were (before the pandemic) — but I’m not sure whether I’ll be able to be 24 hours a day or not,” Shapiro said.
While businesses adapt, some have not been as fortunate.
Although several businesses have announced closures in recent months, including Mountain Laurel Gift Shop, Lam’s Garden, and Lui Lui’s restaurant, Underhill said it is important to focus on the positives in the scenario.
“That loss is a loss and has a place in grief but now we have an opportunity for something new and different,” Underhill said.
Underhill said businesses still need to navigate the world of coronavirus restrictions, even as they begin to ease up in Ohio. She commended many of the local businesses in the area for their resilience and adoption of e-commerce and
“It’s no small credit, in the most challenging time, to then create an entire ecommerce store and the logistics behind that,” Underhill said. “The characteristics of the strong and smart and entrepreneurial spirit are on full display right now.”
However, she cautioned that the return to normal is not here yet, and may even take a couple years to see a complete recovery.
“In our business community, individuals may see the dawn of a new day,” Underhill said. “It’s going to take businesses a while to recover from this”
