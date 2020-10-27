Less than a month after Jackie O’s announced it would be expanding into the Columbus area, the popular Athens brewery announced yet another expansion – this time, with an Athens bakeshop.
The new venture, Jackie O’s Bakeshop, will be located on East Stimson Avenue near Jackie O’s Brewery and will be a place for the business to grow its baked goods product line that has become popular in the region.
“We are excited to further expand our baked goods offering to our customers through the planned opening of a stand-alone Jackie O’s Bakeshop,” Art Oestrike, President of Jackie O’s said. “We have been baking from the Public House Restaurant kitchen since 2009 and this expansion into 5,000 square foot of new space will include a 3,000 square foot baking kitchen with room to expand and a 1,000 square foot walk-in retail area.”
Jackie O’s currently bakes bread and desserts for their company’s Public House Restaurant and Uptown Brewpub and Taproom. The products have also found popularity in the region. The owners hope that the expansion will allow the company to “scale up” production and begin distributing breads and bake goods wholesale to restaurants and retailers throughout Ohio.
According to a press release from the company, Jackie O’s plan to invest $350,000 in building renovations and upgrades, as well as machinery and equipment purchases.
“The project was assisted by a JobsOhio $25,000 Inclusion Grant obtained through JobsOhio’s regional partner Ohio Southeast. The grant will be applied to the cost of kitchen equipment, including ovens, a dough sheeter, a vent hood and a walk in cooler. The addition of the Jackie O’s Bakeshop is projected to create four new full-time jobs,” the press release stated.
The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant is open to businesses located within distressed census tracts or businesses with majority owners who are veterans, disabled or and underrepresented race or gender. Applicants must be within the following targeted areas: advanced manufacturing, aerospace/aviation, automotive, energy/chemicals, financial services, healthcare, agribusiness, logistics/distribution and technology.
“The entrepreneurial success of Jackie O’s continues to build, creating more value-added products and economic growth in the region, and we are pleased to help support that growth,” OhioSoutheast President Mike Jacoby said. “This time last year, Jackie O’s graduated from the London Stock Exchange ELITE program to accelerate business growth, and they recently announced an expansion into Columbus. It’s a truly impressive company.”
The Athens County Economic Development Council (ACEDC) also assisted in the grant application process.
“Jackie O’s continues to be an Athens County success story and we are grateful for the support this project received from the Inclusion Grant, which is providing access to funding for our smaller and mid-sized companies,” ACEDC Executive Director Mollie Fitzgerald said.
Earlier in October, Jackie O’s announced it would be opening a new location in downtown Columbus – marking the first Jackie O’s location outside of Athens County.
The Columbus location will be at 156 North Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus, in the former Elevator Brewing Company location. The facility includes 5,800 square feet and a 15-barrel brewhouse. Jackie O’s also seeks to open a carryout storefront next door to the Columbus location.
A 2021 grand-opening is expected for the Columbus location.
Currently, there are five Jackie O’s locations – the original Jackie O’s Brewpub, the Public House Restaurant, Jackie O’s Taproom and production brewery, Barrel Ridge Farm and Jackie O’s Bakeshop. The Brewery offers a rotation of 50 plus beers at its locations.
