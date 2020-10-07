Longtime Athens County favorite, Jackie O's Brewery, announced Wednesday that it will soon be expanding operations to Columbus. This will be the brewery's first location outside of Athens County.
Jackie O's recently purchased the space formerly occupied by Elevator Brewing Company, one of Ohio's oldest brewing companies, who announced it's closure in June 2020, citing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The space, located at 165 North Fourth St. in Downtown Columbus, includes a 5,800 square foot facility and a 15-barrel brewhouse. In addition to the brewing facility, Jackie O's said in a statement that it plans to establish a carryout storefront next door at 171 North Fourth St., where it will offer to-go beer and merchandise sales to the general public.
Following the purchase of the location, Brewery owner Art Oestrike has begun a renovation project of the space, which is currently ongoing.
A 2021 grand-opening is anticipated, with carryout service expected to begin within the next few months.
"This is something we’ve been dreaming about for years," Oestrike said. "We are excited it’s finally becoming a reality and can’t wait to bring Jackie O’s to our supportive customers in the Columbus community.”
Jackie O's has been a favorite of Athens County since it's founding in 2005. The Brewery has grown from a small local brewpub to a recognizable regional beer brand in the state, even distributing to specialty stores around the world.
In 2015, Jackie O's expanded its Athens manufacturing and distribution facilities to 25 Campbell St., Athens.
Currently, there are five Jackie O's locations – the original Jackie O's Brewpub, the Public House Restaurant, Jackie O's Taproom and production brewery, Barrel Ridge Farm and Jackie O's Bakeshop. The Brewery offers a rotation of 50 plus beers at its locations.
It has been a year of change for Jackie O's, as the Brewery like most businesses, has had to adjust its practices throughout the pandemic. The Public House Restaurant, located at 22 W. Union St., was closed for significant stretches of time. The location is now open for dine-in and carry-out. In accordance with statewide ordinances, masks are required. The Public House allows requires reservations at this time. The neighboring Brewpub, located at 24 W. Union St., remains closed.
Jackie O's Taproom, at 25 Campbell St., is currently open to the public for outdoor patio seating. According to the Taproom's website, food is not currently offered at the location, however, a selection of Jackie O’s drafts, carryout cans, bottles, select kegs and merchandise are available.
