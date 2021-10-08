Jackie O’s Brewery has unveiled two new specialty brews based on house favorites to help raise funds for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio’s work in the Athens area.
The brews are currently available at both Athens locations and their new Columbus location. They can also be purchased on their website and shipped throughout the state. 100 crowlers of each beer were brewed with 32 ounces of alcohol in each.
Chai Want You To Want Me is made with Chomolungma and is conditioned with Ridge Runner coffee, cacao nibs, vanilla beans, cinnamon and cardamom to mimic the flavor of chai. The second beer, Practice What You Peach, has a Who Cooks For You base with peach, habanero and ginger added.
The partnership between Jackie O’s and Planned Parenthood stretches back over ten years, beginning in 2009 by hosting events and serving beer at the annual Beer and Cheese Incident event. The brewery has also donated items to the auction for the annual Champagne Affair event. In the past, tours of the brewery and weekend stays at their AirBnB have been donated.
“It is so important for us to have that community support from businesses. It really helps to validate our presence in the community and the work that we’re doing, “ said Donor Engagement Manager for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Jessica Kirsner. “It just shows the community trusts us as much as our patients trust us and our supporters trust us. We are so grateful to them for their continued partnership.”
Funds raised are gone to directly support the Athens area with all of it used to pay for the healthcare and education provided by the Athens Health Center. To Kirsner, in rural areas like Athens County, it's crucial to make reproductive healthcare accessible and available to residents. The clinic does offer some generalized healthcare including diabetes screenings and flu shots during flu season. Breast exams and mammogram referrals can also be done at the health center, an important service to keep in mind as October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Kirsner emphasized the access to gender-affirming care that the Athens Health Center provides, which according to her is much more difficult to find and access for communities like Athens. A full list of services can be found at the Planned Parenthood Athens Health Center website.
“Reproductive healthcare is something that everyone needs. We all need these services and unfortunately it’s something that’s so often stigmatized and can be hard to talk about and hard to access," said Kirsner. "It’s something that can sometimes be hard, especially for young people, to get that care that they need.”
Athens County Community Leadership Council helped to coordinate the partnership between Planned Parenthood and Jackie O’s. Kristin Franks, co-chair for the Community Leadership Council, said the impact the brewery has had is more than just the money.
“It is something that we can’t really measure,” said Franks. “Knowing that our community stands behind us and knowing that there are many voices in our Athens community that are standing up for reproductive rights and accessible healthcare for all, it makes the work that we do so much easier and enjoyable.”
Jackie O’s Vice President Michelle Oestrike expects the brews to be sold out by the time this weekend wraps up. Of the $12 it costs per unit, $5 is being donated. They were made available online last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and most of the sales were made online. The majority of sales so far this year have been made at their newest location, Jackie O’s on Fourth in Columbus,
The partnership is expected to continue according to both Kirsner and Oestrike.
“Particularly here in our hometown there are more limited options for reproductive healthcare so just providing access to reproductive healthcare and education is really important to us,” said Oestrike. “We know that Planned Parenthood provides critical reproductive healthcare to the people of Athens so we support them.”
