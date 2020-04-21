JACKSON — The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) has announced that Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller has been re-appointed to be CCAO’s representative on the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Advisory Committee.
He will continue to represent all 88 Ohio counties on the committee, which advises and assists the Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) in its duties. Haller was appointed to the position in 2015.
“Commissioner Haller has more than 40 years of active and reserve duty serving our country in the United States Navy, and he has been a committed CCAO member,” CCAO Executive Director Cheryl Subler said. “His service combined with his dedication to county government make him the obvious choice to serve as our representative.”
Haller retired in 2018 from the Navy Operational Support Center located at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus. During his retirement ceremony the 250-seat training auditorium was named in his honor. Haller has the distinct honor of being the first and only veteran thus far from Jackson County to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.
ODVS seeks to connect Ohio’s nearly one million veterans and their families with programs, benefits and services to which they are entitled because of their service to our country. The Veterans Advisory Committee is established in the Ohio Revised Code and is an invaluable resource to assist ODVS in executing its duties.
Haller completed three Command Master Chief tours, including Navy Operational Support Unit Great Lakes and 4th Marine Division Headquarters in New Orleans, as well as a Marine combat tour in Iraq and a three-year tour as advisor on the Secretary of the Navy’s Reserve Policy Board at the Pentagon.
He was a teacher in the Jackson City Schools for 10 years before becoming the current President of the Jackson County Commissioner and a board member of County Risk Sharing Authority, CCAO’s risk sharing pool that serves 66 Ohio counties. In addition, Haller for the past 20 years has served as an auxiliary officer for the Jackson Police Department.
Haller resides in Jackson with his wife, Dr. Marla Haller, of 35 years. Together, they have three children and two grandchildren.
