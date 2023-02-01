Jackson County Deputy shoots, kills man

JACKSON – A man is dead after a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy shot him by Jisco West Road on Tuesday in Jackson County.
Sheriff Tedd Frazier said deputies received a report of a barricaded suspect at a residence around 10:26 a.m. at 1818 Jisco West Road, which is located approximately three miles west of Jackson.
According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, William E. Beach, 31, of Jackson County would not surrender for several hours.
Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and probation officers from the Jackson County Municipal Court were soon called to the scene to support the Sheriff’s Office personnel.
Around 2 p.m. when deputies entered the residence, that is when the deputy was threatened or felt threatened by the suspect, which led to the shooting, the press release said.
Beach was taken to Holzer Medical Center of Jackson by Jackson County EMS for treatment, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m. His body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy.
The Jackson County Coroner’s Office is not releasing any further details as to the cause of death. They are awaiting the final autopsy report.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation was requested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting. BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Steve Irwin, press secretary to state Attorney General Dave Yost.
According to court records, Beach had been charged in 2022 with assaulting a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and his case was scheduled to go to trial between Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 in Jackson County Court of Common Pleas.
Irwin said BCI does not identify the officer(s) involved in officer-involved shootings as they amount to uncharged suspects in ongoing investigations.
When asked if the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave, Irwin said as it relates to officer-involved shootings, the decision to place an involved officer on administrative leave – or any subsequent decision regarding return to work – is entirely up to the agency. BCI does not make a recommendation in this area.
The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the deputy involved in the shooting nor commented about whether that person was placed on administrative leave.
