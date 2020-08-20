At about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, a man-hunt was kicked off in Jackson County.
The man originally gave officers a false identity, but was identified later as Dentonio Jah’Utley of Spring Lake, North Carolina. Utley had a full extradition warrant out of North Carolina and was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail on the warrant following the man-hunt.
The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that the incident began with a traffic stop troopers attempted to conduct on a 2009 Audi with a North Carolina license plate on Route 35 near Chillicothe Pike.
Initially, the car did stop stop and quickly turned onto a dead-end road before having nowhere else to go. When the driver was told to step away from the vehicle, a firearm was seen in plain view by the trooper under the edge of the front seat.
The weapon in the vehicle was a loaded 9mm pistol with an extended magazine. The vehicle was also found to have been stolen out of North Carolina.
When the trooper began to place the driver in custody, he was assaulted by the driver. The driver fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office joined the search.
A Highway Patrol helicopter also responded to the area to conduct an aerial search for the suspect. Nearly 20 uniformed and plain clothes officers searched the nearby area for the suspect. A Highway Patrol canine was also deployed to attempt to establish a track of the suspect.
Nearly two and a half hours later, the Jackson Police Department received information that a man matching the description was dropped off at the Quality Inn on Huron Street. A man hiking at a nearby state preserve met the suspect on a trail, not realizing what had transpired, and “graciously gave him a ride into town after being told he had gotten separated from friend in the woods,” a press release concerning the incident stated.
JPD responded to the Quality Inn, where the suspect ran out a back door and was apprehended by officers without further incident.
The suspect then provided a false identity to officers. Police discovered that the man he was claiming to be had different facial features prompting them to investigate further and eventually finding his true identity. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for charges resulting from the day’s incident.
