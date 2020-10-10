JACKSON — A Jackson man is under investigation for alleged sex crimes against a child, as well as allegedly possessing child pornography.
Under investigation is Stephen R. Duren, 35, of Jackson. A search warrant had been executed in his home in early September.
Duren appeared in Jackson County Municipal Court where his case was bound over to Jackson County Common Pleas Court. As the investigation continued, items discovered during the search warrant alerted authorities that it was possible that more items may still be in Duren’s home.
On Friday, Sept. 25, Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier’s deputies, along with the Jackson County Major Crimes Taskforce, the International Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC), the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ohio Criminal Investigative Unit served a search warrant discovering additional child pornography.
Duren could face several felony level child pornography charges, as well as sexual crimes allegedly committed to a child, pending the outcome of the case presentation to a Jackson County Grand Jury. He is currently incarcerated in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
