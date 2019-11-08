Note: This story appears in the Friday, Nov. 8 newspaper on Page A3.
A pair of volunteer fire departments in Athens County are receiving new safety equipment thanks to a donation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Benefiting are the Jacksonville and Carthage Twp. departments.
The ODNR Division of Fire announced donations to more than 60 rural and small-town departments throughout the state.
Jacksonville will receive a mechanic tool set valued at $1,700. Carthage Twp. will receive two MARCS radio sets, each valued at $1,000. MARCS stands for Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, allowing firefighters to communicate with one another and with other first responders during an emergency. This is considered a crucial piece of equipment for any fire department, and is much needed for the new township department which began taking calls on Jan. 1, 2019.
“The fire and EMS equipment program administered by the Ohio Division of Forestry allows us to help Ohio’s rural fire departments obtain important firefighting equipment that their budgets might not otherwise permit,” Dan Balser, chief of the ODNR Division of Forestry, said in a news release announcing the donations. “Rural fire departments provide an outstanding service to their communities and the Ohio Division of Forestry supports their mission and is a proud partner of the fire service in Ohio.”
In all, ODNR is providing about $100,000 in equipment to the departments around Ohio. Other benefiting departments in nearby areas include Good Hope, Laurelville and Starr Twp. in Hocking County; Racine in Meigs County; Pennsville in Morgan County; Shawnee and Monday Creek in Perry County; and Wilkesville in Vinton County.
