JACKSONVILLE — There was once a time when Jacksonville Old Settler’s Reunion organizers tried to compact the schedule into one day.
Well. Let’s just say a few “old settlers” in the village did not much care for that idea. This is, after all, the highlight of the whole year. Give enough time for the old and young settlers alike to enjoy it, they implored.
That they’ll get for the 82nd Annual Old Settler’s Reunion, which will span a full six days in the village of about 500 residents in northern Athens County — from Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 2. The organizing committee has been hard at work planning the busy festival. Bill Koons, 79, is a longtime, dedicated volunteer and has plans this weekend to prep the stage ahead of the scheduled entertainment acts.
His daughter, Becky Koons-Petty, is also on the committee and provided The Messenger with some schedule highlights.
“We get a lot of good community support,” she said, giving credit to others on the organizing team.
A children’s bike parade will help open the festival on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. The Trimble High School band will perform that evening, followed by the Little Miss talent show and country musician Tim Gowen to cap off the night from 9-11 p.m.
On Thursday will be the Little Miss coronation, and karaoke beginning at 9 p.m.
Gospel and bluegrass music will headline Friday’s entertainment, with Curt Geisinger to perform from 6-8 p.m. and Victory Trio following from 8-10 p.m.
Saturday is the busiest day. The festival received around $1,000 in grant funding to host a series of kids games and events throughout the day.
The Trimble Twp. Youth League cheerleaders will perform at noon.
Then comes a series of magic acts: Mark Wood’s show begins at 1 p.m., followed by “America’s Escape Hero” Michael Griffin with two shows at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. He formerly appeared on America’s Got Talent. Rockin’ Reggie will make an appearance from 2-4 p.m.
The festival’s cruise-in is also Saturday, from 3-5 p.m. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with a $10 entry fee.
Entertainment that evening will be music from Class of 62 from 6-8 p.m. and Heart Break Ridge from 8:30-11 p.m.
More karaoke is planned for early Sunday evening, followed by the Jr. Miss and MisS coronation, a performance from the Twirling Superstars of Ohio at 7 p.m. and music from Shotgun Mccoy starting at 8:30 p.m.
The festival concludes Labor Day with a parade at 11 a.m. and music from blue grass group Harmony Trio at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.