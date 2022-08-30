JACKSONVILLE — Starting Thursday, the traditional Old Settlers Reunion will fill the streets of this village.
The 88th Old Settlers Reunion runs from Thursday to Monday.
According to local resident, Becky Koons-Petty, the majority of the activities associated with this five-day event will be taking place between Sixth and Palmer Streets.
She added, “A stage will be set up there where musical acts will be performing nightly. This is also where all the festival’s queens will be crowned and we’ll be having karaoke.”
Koons-Petty noted, “There will also be carnival rides for the kids, picnics and lots and lots of food available.”
For as far back as she can remember, this tradition has been a big part of Koons-Petty’s life. She recalled, “When I was younger, this event meant families would be having parties on their front porches”
She continued, “So, for me this festival has always been about family and friends coming together and seeing the smiles on little kids faces when they see the rides all lit up for the first time.”
The schedule of events for the Old Time Settlers Reunion goes as follows:
Thursday, September 1:
5:30 p.m.-Opening parade featuring a Cute Kids Contest with a Hawaiian theme.
6 p.m.-Opening ceremonies with the Jacksonville Fire Department, the Cute Kids Contestants and the Queens Parade will be happening.
6:30 p.m. — The Queens Miss, Jr. Miss and Little Miss Walks will be taking place.
6:45 p.m.-7:15p.m. — The Trimble Band will be performing right after the Queens Walk.
7:15 p.m. until 8 p.m. — The Jr. Miss and Miss contestants will compete in the Evening Gown and Fishbowl Questions portions. These events will be sponsored by Sickels Sanitation.
8 p.m. — Karaoke (Sikorski’s Homeplate) will begin. The event is sponsored by Glouster Eagles.
Friday, September 2:
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Musician, Eric Atkinson, will be performing sponsored by The Smile Shoppe Orthodontics.
9:30 p.m. to 11p.m.- The Comedians will be performing sponsored by O’Nail-Hartman Insurance.
Saturday, September 3:
10 a.m. to 3p.m. — Cruise-In registration will be held on Fifth Street sponsored by Hocking Hills Moonshine, Mark Porter Auto Group and Rocky Boots.
11a.m. to 1p.m.-The 2022 Janet Cline Memorial Kids Day Games will begin.
Noon to 5 p.m.-Kiddie Day will be taking place.
Noon to 4 p.m. — The Dare Program’s Kiddie Safety Day will be going on sponsored by Kessler’s Heating and Cooling.
1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.- A petting zoo will be going on at Jacksonville Park sponsored by Bridgebuilders.
1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — A face painting event will be happening on the stage area sponsored by Little Italy Pizza in The Plains.
1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Rocking Reggie will be performing and will be sponsored by Atomic Credit Union.
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.- The Little Miss Contestants will be taking part in a talent show sponsored by Minuteman Press.
6 p.m. until 8 p.m.- Curt Guisinger & Band will be performing blue grass music sponsored by Merchant National Bank.
8:30 p.m. until 11p.m.- The Jess K. Adams Band will be playing country music.
Sunday, September 4:
5:30 p.m. — The Little Miss Coronation will be going on.
6:15 p.m. — Directly after the Little Miss Coronation ceremony, the Jr. Miss Coronation will begin.
7 p.m. — The Old Miss Settlers Coronation ceremony will be happening. This event is sponsored by First National Bank of Glouster.
8:30 p.m.-New Frontiers Journey Cover Band will be performing sponsored by Morrison Funeral Home.
Monday, September 5:
9:30 a.m. until 10a.m.- The parade lineup will be taking place.
11 a.m. — The 2022 Old Settlers Reunion Grand Parade will begin. Immediately after the parade the visiting queens will be introduced followed by a Queen Luncheon at Trimble Middle School.
3 p.m. — The 2022 Old Settlers Reunion will come to a close.
For more information on the 2022 Old Settlers Reunion festival visit the following Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1033510686989414.
