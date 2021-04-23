A defunct prison facility near Nelsonville is finding new life thanks to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, under Sheriff Lanny North.
In 2018 the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, county commissioners, county municipal court, and other partners began the process of renovating and rehabilitating the former Hocking Correctional Facility into a female-only county jail and misdemeanor treatment facility which will be the first of its kind in the State of Ohio and, they believe, the first in the nation.
Funded by the State of Ohio through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, this is a multi-million dollar project that will provide not only jail space, but also court-ordered residential treatment for misdemeanor offenders to reduce recidivism and prevent those offenders from graduating to felony crimes.
This project has attracted over 20 partners from treatment, education and other services, led by Ohio University. Additional grant funding of several million dollars has also been secured to help make the project a success.
Sheriff North can cite a number of significant grants totaling more than $553,855 that his office won in 2020, which include:
• $7,695 for cruiser computer equipment from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services
• $14,179.98 cruiser computer equipment from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security
• $54,674.93 for Laurelville Patrol Deputies from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services
• $59,877.76 for a violence against women detective, from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services
• $73,418.76 for a law enforcement victim advocate, from the U.S. Department of Justice
• $124,283.82 for school security equipment upgrades, from the U.S. Department of Justice
• $219,725.39 for mental health deputies, from the U.S. Department of Justice
As for the service the sheriff’s office provided during the year, North reports that in 2020 his agency:
• Handled over 7,200 calls for service.
• Took over 3,000 incident reports and over 150 automobile accident reports.
• Conducted nearly 650 traffic stops, with over 140 citations and 500 warnings given.
• Conducted nearly 2,000 residential security checks and nearly 12,000 business security checks.
• Detectives conducted over 2,000 follow-ups and executed over 100 search warrants.
• Traveled over 400,000 miles.
• Transported over 500 inmates.
• Participated in 15 community events providing Kid-Print, K9 demonstrations, drug and crime prevention, senior citizen crime prevention.
• Issued 1,526 new CCW licenses and renewed 622.
• Served nearly 3,000 civil process papers.
The sheriff’s future goals include:
• Completing the prison renovation project on time and under budget;
• hiring the 60 to 75 employees who will be needed to staff that project;
• building a collaborative effort for member counties participating in the project;
• continuing collaboration with Logan-Hocking Schools for the school resource officer program;
• building on SRO drug awareness classes offered in elementary schools;
• continuing to enact new and innovative programs to help the community;
• staying within the office’s budget set by the county commissioners; and
• continuing its partnership with the U.S. 23 Drug Task Force.
