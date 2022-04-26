One of the remaining five men who are facing felony charges in connection with an inmate riot at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail last September is seeking to have his case dismissed, on the grounds that he is not guilty by reason of insanity.
On April 14 the defense attorney for Jamie Linley (whose first name is given as James in some court documents) filed a motion in Athens County Common Pleas Court, asking that the charges against Linley be dropped “based on the defendant’s incompetence and insanity at the time of the alleged offenses.”
Defense attorney Dorian Keith Baum contends in the motion that Linley, who was incarcerated in the regional jail in Nelsonville at the time of his alleged offenses, “was not in the state of mind in which he would have been able to understand his actions.”
Linley is one of nine jail inmates who were indicted on identical charges for their alleged roles in a large-scale disturbance at the jail Sept. 16, 2021. Authorities reported that in the disturbance, multiple male inmates had tied the doors to two cell blocks closed using towels and coaxial cable. They allegedly flooded the dorm, threw trays, and broke windows, toilets, sprinkler heads and fire alarm strobes. The riot was put down using flash-bang grenades, with help from the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and that county’s special response team. No injuries were reported.
Each of the men indicted in connection with the riot were charged with aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a third-degree felony; and inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony.
Four of the nine have taken plea bargains in their cases, In each case, in exchange for a guilty plea the state has agreed to dismiss one of the vandalism charges, and lower the felony level on the second vandalism charge and the inducing panic charge.
Each man has pled guilty to aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; and inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony. All have been given prison sentences, ranging in length from six to 12 months, and all have been assigned joint responsibility for restitution to the jail of more than $10,000 within five years.
In Linley’s recent dismissal motion, Baum notes that when he was allegedly involved in the riot, Linley had been facing a burglary charge in Athens County Common Pleas Court, on which he was indicted in March 2021. A competency evaluation of Linley was ordered in that case, and a report filed with the court in August stated that he was not competent to stand trial, but could be restored to competency with the proper medications.
“Although this report was created nearly three weeks prior to the alleged incident leading to the (jail riot) case,” Baum says in the motion, Linley “was not treated for his mental illness until it was ordered by this court on Oct. 18, 2021, and therefore it can be presumed that (he) was still suffering from the same mental illness that allowed the evaluator to find (him) incompetent to stand trial.”
A week after the dismissal motion, Baum also filed a motion seeking another evaluation to determine whether his client was legally insane – unable to tell right from wrong – at the time of his alleged involvement in the jail riot,
In that motion Baum noted that, in accordance with the court’s Oct. 18 order, Linley on Dec. 7 had entered Appalachian Behavioral Health, where he received treatment until he was discharged on Jan. 12, 2022. (As of Sunday, online jail records show Linley is back in the jail).
Given the timing of these events, Baum states, he believes Linley’s mental health was deteriorating due to lack of medication at the time of the jail riot, and which would have had a serious and detrimental effect on his ability to tell right from wrong.
Jim Phillips is the editor of the Logan Daily News. Email at jphillips@logandaily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.