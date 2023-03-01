West abutment of Jeffers Road bridge (Lodi Township Road 83) has loose stone and damaged bridge beams in this recent photo provided by the Athens County Engineer's Office. Recent reports of heavy traffic that exceeds to posted 5-ton load limit, along with continued deterioration, necessitated the bridge closure.
Jeffers Road Bridge (Lodi Township Road 83) has been closed. Recent reports of heavy truck traffic that exceeds the posted 5-ton load limit, along with deterioration, necessitated the bridge closure.
Jeffers Road bridge, Lodi Township Road 83-1.40, recently was closed after Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden made a field inspection and determined the bridge was unsafe.
The bridge is located 0.13 miles north from the intersection of Athens County Road 33A and Old U.S. 33.
Maiden conducted the field inspection on the bridge Monday.
In 2022, the allowable load limit was reduced to 5 tons due to the deteriorating condition of the bearings of the bridge beams at the west abutment. The condition of this bridge has been monitored closely since January 2022.
Recent reports of heavy truck traffic that exceeds the posted load limit, along with continued deterioration, necessitated the closure of the bridge, the press release said.
A grant for $625,000 was received on June 15, 2022, to replace the bridge as part of the Bridge Formula Program as established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and implemented by the Federal Highway Administration.
The staff of the Athens County Engineer’s Office began the field survey and project planning in July 2022. Bids for a design/build construction contract will be received in May 2023.
The actual construction is expected to happen in the spring and summer of 2024.
The Athens County Engineer’s Office is exploring the possibility of making temporary repairs to the west abutment, so the bridge can be re‐opened to light traffic until the new bridge can be constructed next year, the press release said.
