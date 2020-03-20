Jenny Stotts, the director of the Athens County chapter of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has been appointed to the National CASA’s Leadership Council. Stotts is one of nine program directors from around the country to be appointed to the council.
Stotts hopes that through her appointment, she will be able to be a voice for the Appalachian area.
“I look forward to continuing my service with National CASA’s Leadership Council, and hope to bring a local, rural and Appalachian perspective to conversations that shape our work nationwide,” Stotts said. In 2019, Stotts served as Co-Chair of the Rural Leadership Council, representing the interests of rural programs throughout the national network.
Stotts will serve one year on the council, and will be provide guidance to the national operation, while representing 1,000 local programs throughout the country.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate or CASA program is a court-based, non-profit agency that provides advocacy services to children involved in juvenile court because of abuse and neglect. Athens CASA is the only program in Athens County authorized to provide this service to local children, many of them in foster care.
“CASA volunteers are essential and we rely on them to inform us about what is happening in a child’s life outside of the courtroom,” remarked Judge Robert Stewart of Athens County Juvenile Court during a recent swearing in ceremony for new CASA volunteers.
Stotts has served as the director of Athens CASA since 2013. More information about CASA can be found at www.athenscasa.org.
