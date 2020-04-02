Many county agencies reported to the Athens County Commissioners about how the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic response has been over the past few weeks.
One update came from Athens County Department of Job and Family Services Director Jean Demosky, who said it’s becoming difficult to maintain staffing levels of the food aid distribution window. The department has been hosting the Athens County Food Pantry, even though the building is closed to the public. To facilitate this, clients are being serviced through a window and delivering food directly to vehicles.
The Pantry team kicked it’s food distribution efforts into high gear as COVID-19 began impacting Athens County jobs. Daily food distribution began on March 13, and challenges with buying food have not made the job any easier. Donations from local businesses, such as My Sister’s Place and Bob Evans, have helped.
“We are all in this together and as challenging as the empty shelves have been, the canceled deliveries have forced us to be even more creative, and the lifting through the window has stretched us, we soldier on,” a post on the group’s Facebook page stated on March 26. “One more day and we will have made it through week two of this ... please send us your positive thoughts for the next few.”
But staffing levels continue to fall as JFS employees begin to take sick time and volunteers start to stay away, Demosky told the Athens County Commissioners.
“We’re going to get through, but changes will have to be made,” she said.
Those changes were announced Wednesday in a joint statement from the Food Pantry and ACJFS.
Starting on April 6, the new hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Karin Bright, food pantry president, and Demosky decided to make the change to more efficiently use available personnel. The Athens County Food Pantry will be better able to schedule its volunteers, while the ACJFS personnel working at the Route 13 location will have more time to work on other urgent COVID-19-related needs.
The Athens County Food Pantry and the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services has long had a strong partnership dedicated to feeding food insecure people in Athens County. On the days when Pantry volunteers have not been scheduled to distribute food, ACJFS personnel have stepped up and made food distribution part of their mission, even contributing food through their “full-belly” program, the press release reported.
The same amount of food will be distributed during the decreased hours.
“The food will be there,” Bright assured. “This is a smart and safe temporary change. Times like these are incredibly troubling and we are doing our very best to feed our neighbors, food insecurity is such an issue, and COVID-19 layoffs are only rubbing salt into an open wound. We have already expanded the numbers we serve, and we are ready to serve more, even though we are limiting the hours we are open for food distribution. We will get through this crisis as we have in the past — by neighbor helping neighbor.”
Other issues across the county have also popped up. Don Gossel, director of the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, said discussions with Jack Pepper, director of the EH division of the Athens City-County Health Department, have revealed that Ohio University is hesitating to offer the dorms as backup sick rooms if the hospital is overflowed.
Instead, Gossell said, the team is now looking to hotels, community centers and converted hospitals such as the Mary Hill Center (previously Doctors Hospital).
“In view of the hospitals, O’Bleness with no student body is in pretty good shape,” Gossell said. “But Holzer is getting up toward 80 percent (bed capacity). If they see too much of an influx of patients, (the county) will start absorbing them.”
Gossell said the EMA is also seeking to order a group shipment of personal protective equipment soon, as well as face masks from Ford.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel said he believed the reason OU has been hesitating to help, despite years of repeated statements on commitment to community partnerships, is because the employee union became involved. However, he and Commissioner Charlie Adkins both advocated for the commissioner to put pressure on OU’s administration for aid.
