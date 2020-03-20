The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released initial numbers of how many workforce members have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The numbers start on Sunday, March 8, showing 562 new applications for unemployment filed that day.
By the following week, Sunday, March 15, the numbers had leaped: 11,995 applications were received just that day.
The release notes that 111,055 claims were filed from Sunday through Wednesday. At the same point the week before, there were 3,895 claims.
The numbers are reflected on a national level — there were 281,000 claims for the week ending on March 14, which is an increase of 70,000 from the previous week, according to the federal government. Historical data confirms this is the highest level for claims since Sept. 2, 2017. About 299,000 claims were filed on that day.
Claims are increasing across the nation as employers have shut down bars, restaurants, gyms, factories and offices, and laying off workers in the process. Many of the closures are due to state mandates, such as the order from Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week to close all Ohio bars and restaurants to in-house patrons.
The Ohio JFS has created an online resource for those facing job loss due to the coronavirus outbreak and seeking unemployment benefits.
Those seeking unemployment can apply at unemployment.ohio.gov. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order expanding flexibility for residents seeking benefits during the emergency declaration period.
“Unemployment benefits will be available for eligible individuals who are requested by a medical professional, local health authority, or employer to be isolated or quarantined as a consequence of COVID-19, even if they are not actually diagnosed with COVID-19,” the state JFS website states. “In addition, the waiting period for eligible Ohioans to receive unemployment benefits will be waived.”
However, employees who are simply laid off due to loss of production because of the coronavirus will only be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits if the employees are otherwise eligible.
A bright side for employers, however — for contributory employers, charges during Ohio’s emergency declaration period will be “mutualized.” The Governor’s executive order also notes that unemployment benefit charges can be mutualized for contributory employers. JFS will also waive penalties for late reporting during the emergency period.
A reminder to Athens County residents is that the local Athens County Job and Family Services does not process or accept unemployment applications. Unemployment is run through a separate channels of the state JFS department.
“We don’t really have anything to do with it,” Executive Director Jean Demosky clarified. “We try and help people if they are unemployed.”
Those affected by a COVID-19 quarantine order from a health care worker or employer are exempt from the requirements to actively seek work.
The mass layoff number 2000180 has been assigned for use by those affected. Applications can be filed online at unemployment.ohio.gov or by phone at 877-OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562).
