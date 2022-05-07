The Athens County Department of Job and Family Services is still looking for donors and volunteers for its annual Back-to-School Bash.
Executive Director Jean Demosky talked about the annual event and several other department activities at the Athens County Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, about 850 Athens County students were signed up for the Aug. 4 event in Nelsonville, she said. As of Friday morning, more than 1,000 applications were accepted. The application deadline was Friday.
The agency still is taking donations and is seeking volunteers, she said.
Those donations are being accepted at jfs.athensoh.org .
Recently, the JFS agency OhioMeansJobs — Athens County held a job fair that brought in 78 employers. Demosky said that about 78 people attended and JFS helped print off some resumes.
“It was a really cool event,” Demosky said. “We wish there were more job seekers. The participants were really pleased with the set up.”
She noted that In-Demand Jobs Week in Ohio is May 2-6. She highlighted several careers that pay more than $50,00 a year and don’t require a degree or years of training. Those jobs include truck driving, food service managers, web developers, firefighters and tool and die makers.
The agency supported the week with social media videos and posts, as well as free career services at OhioMeansJobs-Athens County, located at 510 W. Union St., Athens.
In other OMJ news, the agency recently had its Aspire grant continued, which helps fund its adult basic education and GED prep programs.
The program will be holding a graduation ceremony soon for its current students and is actively recruiting future participants, Demosky said.
In JFS personnel matters, the agency is looking to fill several positions such as an administrative assistant, hearing officer, case worker and someone for purchasing.
They also are looking to hire an information technology person to help the agency with its computers, printers, etc., which are in three buildings, Demosky said.
In other matters, JFS on Wheels increased its visits to community locations and services to the Athens Area and recently attended elementary school registration events as well as the Farmers Market.
“Our increased outreach efforts are a way to ensure BTSB applications were provided to all Athens County residents with school age children,” said Christy Denney, public relations specialist, in an email. “Now that the application process is over, we will continue to increase our outreach efforts with Operation Full Belly, Career Services, and Public Assistance with JFSOW.”
The agency served a total of 17 clients and gave out a total of $37,114 during the months December, February, March and April as part of the Employment Incentive Program, Demoskey.
The program was created to bridge the gap between a customer’s reduction in public assistance and their first paycheck.
“When a customer gains employment, their benefits are almost immediately reduced even though it could be two to four weeks before they receive their first full paycheck,” Denney said. “Customers who receive TANF funds lose their eligibility for their cash assistance benefits almost immediately but may not receive a full paycheck for almost a month. When a person is used to receiving a check at the first of every month and it is discontinued, it could be difficult to pay their monthly expenses — not to mention the cost associated with new employment.”
While becoming self-sufficient is always the goal, the incentive is sometimes the only way a client has to pay for an inexpensive vehicle, vehicle repairs and any cost associated with gaining employment and losing public assistance benefits.
“EIP is a way to not only incentivize a customer to obtain employment, it is a method to assist them in retaining employment and to offset some of the costs associated with gaining employment,” Denney said.
Commissioners suggested JFS do something to help inform the public about elder abuse. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.