Editor’s Note:Below is a copy of the press release issued by Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson regarding the recent Board of Revisions meeting. It is edited for some AP style.
County Treasurer Attacks Auditor in Public Meeting
Athens County Treasurer Eric Wasserman refuses to review cases in a public meeting without first being able to review Auditor Davidson’s notes
Athens, OH, May 10, 2023: The Athens County Board of Revision met this morning at 9 a.m. to review the valuation complaints filed with the board for tax year 2022. The meeting was called for an initial review and discussion for each case prior to scheduling “if needed” hearings.
Auditor [Jill] Davidson makes the complaint filings available on her website as they are filed and also maintains a shared drive that members of the Board of Revision can access.
During the Board of Revision Meeting, the Treasurer [Ric Wasserman] demanded that the Auditor prepare a spreadsheet and distribute it to the members prior to the meeting with any recommendations. The meeting quickly became heated with insults and accusations going back and forth. Auditor Davidson communicated that the cases should be discussed in a public meeting.
Furthermore, once the case review began, Auditor Davidson began the review and recommended an offer, Commissioner [Chris] Chmiel seconded the motion only to be followed by a motion to “table” by Chair Wasserman. He made it very clear he would not allow a vote on any case unless Auditor Davidson first provided him with information in advance of the meeting.
Very confused, Auditor Davidson explained that he had the same opportunity to review the cases as she did and she would be happy to discuss any concerns he had with the case in the open meeting. Commissioner Chmiel then seconded Wasserman’s motion.
The meeting became quite contentious. When it was clear that no progress would be made on the cases and voices were raised, Auditor Davidson exited the meeting. An audio recording of the meeting is attached to this press release.
Auditor Davidson will check with the other officials’ schedules to begin scheduling hearings.
