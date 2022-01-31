ATHENS — Current Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson has filed petitions with the Board of Elections to seek out another term. Thompson has been involved with county government for over two decades and has served as auditor for five full terms.
Originally appointed to fill an unexpired term position in October 2000, Thompson has been consistently voted back into office. She was recently selected for the state’s Outstanding County Auditor Award for 2020.
On top of her auditor position, Thompson is involved with the boards of various groups including the United Seniors of Athens County, County Auditors Association, Ohio Government Finance Officers Association and more. She currently serves as the president of the Ohio Council of County Officials.
“Serving the people of Athens and working towards a more accountable and transparent government continues to be my passion,” said Thompson in a press release. “It is extremely humbling to have had the honor of serving as Athens County Auditor. Athens is my home, it is where I have been educated, raised my family, and strive to help others daily. Today, I ask the citizens of Athens to return me to a position that allows me to make a difference in my community.”
There are no other contenders currently in the race. Filing deadline is on Wednesday, Feb. 2.
