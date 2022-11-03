The Athens County Department of Job and Family Services recently received a grant to supplement its food supplies for Operation Full Belly.
Director Jean Demosky updated the Athens County Board of Commissioners on her agency’s work during the board’s meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
“We applied for and received 30 boxes of food from the (Ohio State University) Extension Office for Operation Full Belly,” she said. “It amounts to over 1,000 meal packages. Each meal package feeds up to six people. So this is a good enhancement of our program.”
According to DJFS’ website, Operation Full Belly helps fill a critical need by providing emergency food boxes to those who might not meet the United State Department of Agriculture-mandated food pantry criterion or who have an emergency need prior to their 30-day eligibility date.
Also during the past weekend, there was a problem with EBT/SNAP benefits, as the emergency allotment didn’t appear on many people’s cards, Demosky said. The issues was fixed Monday.
In other matters, Athens County Prosecutor’s office has determined that Pine Lane, off Estates Drive, is a public road. Because it is a public road, the commissioners voted to approve having President Lenny Eliason sending a letter to the Athens County Engineer’s Office and Athens Township Trustees. They will be notified that the road is to be added to their inventories and taken care of like other county- and township-maintained roads.
Recently, the status of Pine Lane came into question when the US 50 Sanitation Sewer Project needed an easement to service households in that part of the Estates Drive subdivision.
During an August meeting of the commissioners, homeowners noted that in the past, the township did not accept the road due to the fact that snow plows couldn’t turn around.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the issuance of bonds issued for the purchase of the Athens County Clerks of Courts Title Office’s new building on East State Street, the former Hocking Valley Bank. Attorney Dennis Schwallie, senior partner with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Columbus, presented the paperwork for the board to approve and sign.
The five-year bond will be for $592,907.15. The interest rate is 4.25%.
Also in other matters, officials from the Village of Albany thanked the commissioners for approving their request for American Rescue Plan funds for a sewer extension on Carpenter Road.
In other matters, the board interviewed Romola Hopkins for one of three vacancies on the Children Services Board.
The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse annex, second-floor conference room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.