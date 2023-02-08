CINCINNATI – The Joe Burrow Foundation (JBF) has launched a new grant application program called “Do Good” grants and will consider requests of up to $50,000. Project proposals must support the JBF mission in new and innovative ways. Specifically, the foundation is interested in supporting projects that develop new pathways for mental health protection and food insecurity that are sustainable and designed to have lasting impact.
There will be two grant application cycles each year. Cycle One applications are being accepted now through April 30. A second application cycle will open in summer 2023.
While its primary focus is helping children with mental illness and those experiencing food insecurity in Greater Cincinnati (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana) and Baton Rouge (Louisiana), the foundation also supports projects and programs fulfilling its broader mission.
The Joe Burrow Foundation, which was founded in October of last year, provides resources and support to the underprivileged and the underserved in Ohio and Louisiana.
Robin Burrow, Joe's mother, noted in an interview with The Messenger last fall that “Over the last few years we had talked as a family and through Joe’s platform we wanted to have a broader impact.”
This latest announcement comes on the heels of a successful regionalized competition in December.
Then, the Foundation raised $65,921.23 through its From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good friendly competition in partnership with Where I’m From Apparel.
This city-inspired competition encouraged fans and supporters to purchase apparel celebrating Burrow’s football career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, with net proceeds benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation.
Overall, 4,605 pieces of apparel were sold through the campaign which included 1,655 Baton Rouge-inspired pieces and 146 pieces of a generic/non-city affiliated option.
To learn more about everything the Joe Burrow Foundation is working toward or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
