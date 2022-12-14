NFL Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams at the team's NFL football training facility, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Joe Burrow Foundation raised more than $65,000 during a two-week Cincinnati vs. Baton Rouge inspired apparel fundraising campaign. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

 Jeff Dean

CINCINNATI – The Joe Burrow Foundation Monday announced that $65,921.23 was raised through its From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good friendly competition in partnership with Where I’m From Apparel.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.