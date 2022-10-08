Athens’ own Joe Burrow is continuing his support for the local community and beyond through the formation of a foundation that bears his name.
Launched on Tuesday, the newly created Joe Burrow Foundation is a continuation of the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback’s mission to raise awareness on food insecurity issues. Additionally, the effort will also focus on dealing with childhood mental health issues that have been pushed to the forefront even more since the COVID-19 pandemic.
With support and assistance from his parents, Robin and Jimmy, the nonprofit foundation aims to help meet the needs of families not only in Athens, but also in Cincinnati and Baton Rouge, where Joe played college football. Its primary goal is to provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved in these areas.
“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” Joe said in a release issued by the Foundation that announced the initiative.
“This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”
Joe will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. Robin will serve as secretary and treasurer and Jimmy will serve as vice president.
“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” said Jimmy Burrow in the release. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”
In an interview with The Athens Messenger, Jimmy reiterated how important it is to give back to the communities that have always supported his son.
“Joe wanted an opportunity to just reach out farther. And that is the beauty of this foundation, it can go wherever help is needed,” Jimmy said.
The creation of the foundation began in earnest following the completion of the Bengals’ 2021-22 season, but Jimmy noted the family had discussed the possibility of launching a site even before that.
“We had a family discussion and Joe knew he had a platform to promote things that he had a passion about,” Jimmy said.
Robin noted in an interview with The Messenger that “Over the last few years we had talked as a family and through Joe’s platform we wanted to have a broader impact.”
She noted that while the possibility of a foundation had been discussed as early as two years ago, “Plans were put on hold when he got hurt,” Robin said in reference to Joe’s rookie season being cut unceremoniously short after tearing both his ACL and MCL in his left knee in a Week 11 tilt against the-then named Washington Football Team.
Once discussions resumed this winter, the Burrows weren’t sure how long it might take to actually create the Foundation.
In an exclusive interview with The Messenger last month, Joe had mentioned off the record that he was planning to launch a foundation, but was not certain when it would actually come to fruition.
Jimmy said “I didn’t know for sure if it was going to go this quickly,” but with the help of Amy Floyd, director of the Foundation, plans came together and they were able to get the site up and running.
While the foundation’s mission is two-pronged, food insecurity issues are a concern that Joe had brought to the forefront as early as almost three years ago.
Following his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, Joe brought attention to the plight of many in Southeastern Ohio who were suffering from food insecurity issues.
In that speech, Burrow said: “Coming from Southeast Ohio, it’s a very, very impoverished area. The poverty rate is almost two times the national average. There are so many people there who don’t have a lot and I’m up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County that go home to not a lot of food on the table, hungry after school. ...” in regards to food insecurity in the area he grew up in and where he played high school football.
That speech spurred instantaneous results and donations to the Athens County Food Pantry and led to the creation of the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, which to date, has contributed about $1.8 million for localized support of food insecurity issues.
In response to the Burrow-inspired donations, the pantry board held many strategic discussions on how to better serve its current clients and started ongoing community discussions on how it could effectively reach out to others who are food insecure. The Hunger Relief Fund was a result of those discussions and conversations. With a portion of the donated funds, the board established an endowment with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
Joe’s foundation will go beyond that and Jimmy does not feel it will detract from those who support the hunger relief fund.
“We don’t think it (will detract.) We’re going to continue to support the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund,” Jimmy said, noting, “We still encourage people to continue to support that.
“The more resources we can provide to help families, the better,” Jimmy said, adding, “Adding Cincinnati and Baton Rouge opens up avenues to our home base.”
“Louisiana people shouldn’t feel that the money that they give will be going to Athens,” and vice versa, Jimmy said. “The money can go wherever they send it. Our mission statement is pretty general so we can provide needs to those who need it the most and the fastest.”
Jimmy said that Joe’s concern for both food insecurity and childhood mental health issues developed from family discussions over the years and he gave particular credit to his wife for heightening the awareness the quarterback has about both concerns.
“She’s absolutely the reason Joe’s aware of the area’s food insecurity issues,” Jimmy said. He went on to say that the family also realizes that “There’s a lot of families who have children diagnosed with mental health (issues.)” and that it is expensive to both diagnose and treat those problems.
Robin, who is the principal at Eastern Local Elementary School in Meigs County, said she has seen first-hand how many children are dealing with mental health issues.
“When Joe was drafted during the pandemic, it really became apparent to all of us,” she said, adding that many professional athletes actually came out to address their own mental health issues during that trying time.
“There wasn’t as much of a stigma attached to it anymore,” she said. “We thought it was definitely something that needed to be addressed. It’s definitely a big problem in this area.”
In the statement sent to announce the foundation, Robin said, “As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day. I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”
Robin mentioned that part of the reason that mental health issues continue to be a concern and that a lot of times diagnosis or treatment of such disorders aren’t covered by insurance.
And that’s where the foundation comes in.
“We hope to eventually get providers on board,” she said.
While their roles with the foundation have titles, both Robin and Jimmy said there are no boundaries to what each family member will contribute to the success of the site.
“Jimmy and Joe and I are a team. We listen to the community,” Robin said. “We, as a family, will be the driving force behind all of the discussions. We have official titles, but it is really a family discussion.”
“I’m retired, so I have a lot of time to discuss things with Amy, but Joe has the final say,” Jimmy said.
While Jimmy said the foundation does not have a goal as to how much money it wants to raise, he is pleased with initial donations that have poured into it.
“We are not going to set any goals or any limits. Anyone who contributes we consider them a part of our team,” Jimmy said.
As of late Friday morning, almost $34,000 had already been raised, Floyd told the Messenger in an email.
Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board. The coalition is still a work in progress, though, current advisory board members can be found on the foundation’s website.
Both Jimmy and Robin continue to be grateful for the support the Athens community has given their son over the years.
“I am just always so grateful for everyone’s support,” Robin said.
Jimmy added that it is often surreal to him the many places that claim Joe as their own.
“Just the impact he’s had on people to understand the issues that he cares about is unbelievable. There’s something to Joe’s personality and how he handles himself on and off the field that I feel people can relate to,” Jimmy said.
In his interview with The Messenger, Joe, had said that he understands the impact his celebrity has and tries to use it to promote positive change within the community.
“It started out for me just seeing a lot of struggling people growing up,” he said in reference to the fund that assists area residents dealing with food insecurity issues,” Joe said to The Messenger. “Since I had the platform the last couple of years, I figured I’d try to help a lot of people.”
To learn more about the Joe Burrow Foundation or to donate, visit www.joeburrow.org. You can also follow the foundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
