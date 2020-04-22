While waiting for Thursday’s NFL Draft, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow took some time to surprise a few employees of Lowe’s in Athens with video calls.
The phone calls to four local employees were part of new TV campaign by the home improvement store centered around the NFL Draft. The commercials are made to thank their 300,000 associates for serving their communities throughout the pandemic. Lowe’s is the Official Home Improvement Sponsor for the NFL.
Burrow, ever a champion for Athens County, took part in the campaign for his hometown Lowe’s. During the TV spot, Burrow surprises the Athens employees and thanks them for what they are doing.
“We’re all cooped up at home and you guys are working super hard for us, so we appreciate it,” Burrow said in the video.
The video showcases the prevailing strength of Athens County and greater Appalachian Ohio.
“Down here we’re all mentally and physically strong, so we’ll persevere. We’ll get through this,” Lowe’s Associate and Navy Veteran Jason said in the video.
Burrow further surprised the employees by telling each of them that he would invite them and their families to one of his upcoming NFL rookie season games. Burrow is expected to be the first round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday at 8 p.m. It can be viewed on the NFL Network, ESPN or ABC. For full coverage check out Friday’s edition of The Athens Messenger.
