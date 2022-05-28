A multi-agency operation conducted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Glouster Police Department led to several arrests in Athens County Tuesday.
Efforts were concentrated on individuals with active warrants in Glouster, Trimble, and The Plains.
Herbert Boudinot, 58, of Glouster was arrested for failure to appear as required and violation of community control resulting from a conviction of theft of drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. Boudinot also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Gary Giffen, 42, of Athens was arrested for violation of community control resulting from a conviction of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Giffen also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
George Cloud III, 36, of Chauncey was arrested for violation of community control resulting from a conviction of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the second degree, and possessing criminal tools, a felony of the fifth degree. Cloud also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Harold Spears, 35, of Athens was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.
Derek Smith, 29, of Glouster was arrested for failure to appear on violation of a temporary protection order, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Smith was transported to Athens Municipal Court where he appeared and was released on his own recognizance. Sheriff Smith states “A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in Smith’s possession. Lab results are pending and may result in additional charges.”
