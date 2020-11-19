On Wednesday, November 18, 2020 the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit, Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted a joint operation in Athens County.
More than 20 law enforcement officers from the participating agencies focused their efforts on specific locations in the county as part of a continuous mission to deter criminal activity. The operation resulted in 23 traffic stops, in addition to seizure of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and prescription medication that was on the streets of Athens County.
Specific units were assigned to locate individuals with warrants for their arrest, and by the end of the operation a total of 10 had been located, including one federal warrant. The Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the U.S. Forest Service (Wayne National Forest) while serving the federal warrant.
“Each day the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and Athens Major Crimes Unit are serving the citizens of Athens County as part of a comprehensive proactive approach to dealing with substance use and drug trafficking here in Athens County,” said Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit Commander Dennis Lowe in a press release.
In an effort to focus specifically on drugs, Athens County Sheriff’s Office K9 Bora was assisted by three additional dogs trained in narcotics detection.
“The operation targeted criminal activity impacting quality of life issues throughout the county. Commander Lowe called the operation a "great success and illustrates the outstanding collaboration that exists between the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County law enforcement.”
Sheriff Rodney Smith echoed his sentiments.
“We will not stop in our mission to reduce crime and make Athens County a safer place to work, live and play," Smith said in a press release. "I would like to thank the Fairfield-Athens Major Crimes Unit, their Commander Dennis Lowe, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and all contributing law enforcement for your tireless efforts.”
